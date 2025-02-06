Star point guard De'Aaron Fox debuted with the San Antonio Spurs during Wednesday's road matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Ahead of the contest, the one-time All-Star's wife, Recee, delivered a heartfelt reaction to seeing her husband in his new threads.

On Monday, San Antonio finalized its acquisition of Fox from the Sacramento Kings in a three-team trade involving the Chicago Bulls. The move gives the upstart franchise a new star duo featuring Fox and standout sophomore big man Victor Wembanyama.

Fox suited up in his fresh No. 4 Spurs jersey, honoring his wife's Texas Tech college number, alongside Wembanyama on Wednesday at State Farm Arena. While his debut came on the road, Recee came to support him courtside.

She posted a clip on her Instagram stories of her husband taking off his pregame warm-up attire as he got set for tipoff. In her caption, Recee offered a few words of encouragement to the 2023 NBA Clutch Player of the Year.

"Go, baby, go," Recee wrote, followed by a smiling heart face emoji.

De'Aaron Fox's wife Recee Fox drops heartfelt 3-word reaction as she watches his Spurs debut from courtside (Image Credit: @recee_fox on Instagram)

It didn't take long for Fox to score his first points as a Spur, as he drilled a pull-up 3-pointer to give his new squad a 15-14 lead early in the first quarter.

De'Aaron Fox thrives in first half of Spurs debut

De'Aaron Fox got off to a hot start in his first game for San Antonio.

Following his opening triple, he finished the first half with 18 points, two rebounds, six assists and two 3s, shooting 8-for-12 (66.7%) across 17 minutes. Meanwhile, the Spurs took a 72-54 lead entering halftime despite Wembanyama starting slowly.

During an in-game interview, Fox quipped that he felt reinvigorated by San Antonio's young core.

"It feels great. Playing with all these young guys, one, they make me feel old, but then we come out here and they're all dunking, and then I feel like I'm young again," Fox said.

So, the star point guard appears to be enjoying his new beginning after spending his first 7.5 seasons in Sacramento.

