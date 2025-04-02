"Definitely was" - Steph Curry makes honest admission about chasing Klay Thompson's 3-point record amid 52-point outburst 

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry delivered another shooting masterclass during Tuesday's 134-125 road win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Following the critical victory, the two-time MVP laughingly acknowledged that he was chasing history amid his red-hot form.

Curry finished with a game-high 52 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and 12 3-pointers, shooting 51.6%. Meanwhile, his co-star Jimmy Butler chipped in 27 points on 63.6% shooting as Golden State retaliated after surrendering an early 17-point lead.

Curry's 12 triples, which matched his season-high, were two shy of his former co-star Klay Thompson's NBA record of 14 3s. The now-Dallas Mavericks wing secured the milestone during the Warriors' 149-124 road victory against the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 29, 2018.

While Curry has reached 12 treys four times, including 13 triples once, he hasn't been able to top Thompson's mark. Nevertheless, the 11-time All-Star had the record in mind against the Grizzlies.

"The first two 3s of the fourth quarter, I definitely was thinking about Klay in Chicago," Curry said postgame.

Curry added that he had a legitimate chance to surpass Thompson but prioritized maintaining a team-first mentality amid a pivotal contest.

"This was as close as I've been with the amount of time left, but then after that, reality check," Curry said. "We've gotta win the game, so you don't wanna sabotage anything."

With its third straight win, Golden State (44-31) overtook Memphis (44-32) for the Western Conference's fifth seed, taking another step toward avoiding the play-in.

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry's 52-point eruption against Memphis

Following Steph Curry's 52-point onslaught against the Grizzlies, Warriors coach Steve Kerr raved about his ability to maintain his elite play at age 37.

"I mean, the guy's 37 years old. It's incredible," Kerr said. "52 points with people draped all over him all game long. The conditioning, the skill, the audacity, the belief, it's just incredible to watch Steph at work. I can't believe he's still doing this at this age, but he's put the work in, and he's still got it."

Tuesday's performance marked the 16-year veteran's second 50-plus-point effort this season. He has also reached the 30-point threshold 17 times.

Curry will look to ride his momentum into Thursday's road clash against the West's fourth-seeded LA Lakers (46-29) in another high-stakes late-season showdown.

