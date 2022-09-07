"Here We Go Again" DeMar DeRozan On Being Called Overrated

DeMar DeRozan may have had one of the biggest seasons of his career last year in Chicago, but that hasn't stopped him from catching criticism in the media. The five-time All-Star wasn't happy to see that he had been labeled "overrated" recently, and he let his frustrations be known.

After being named one of "the NBA's most overrated players of the last 10 years" DeRozan took to Twitter to voice his frustration in a humorous way.

DeRozan included a clip from the popular video game "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" while tagging Bleacher Report, which published the article:

"Aw, s**t, here we go again."

DeRozan's inclusion on a list of overrated players seems hard to understand. Last season, he broke a longstanding Wilt Chamberlain record for most consecutive games with 35 or more points on over 50% shooting.

DeRozan spent his first nine seasons in Toronto alongside Kyle Lowry. He was then traded to the San Antonio Spurs in a blockbuster trade that sent Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors. While the move saw Masai Ujiri's Raptors win the NBA championship the following season, DeRozan and the Spurs only made the playoffs once.

After seeing his production drop slightly with the Spurs, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a sign-and-trade last offseason. While some questioned how the dominant scorer would fit into the Zach LaVine-focused offense, DeRozan proved there was enough room for two elite-level scorers in Chicago.

The DeMar DeRozan era In Chicago

DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls

Over the course of last season, DeMar DeRozan gave Chicago Bulls fans something to cheer for. Despite injuries to Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, DeRozan and the Bulls proved to be serious contenders in the stacked Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, he also silenced those who doubted the elite-level scorer before the season.

In 76 games, DeRozan averaged a career-high 35.2% 3-point percentage, while averaging 27.9 points per game on 50.4% shooting. It was an impressive display, and not just because of how dominant the forward looked while scoring midrange jumpers. His play also allowed him to be Chicago's go-to guy in crunch time.

Things are looking up for the Bulls for the upcoming season.

With Zach LaVine signing a long-term contract this summer, the franchise's core group is locked in for the immediate future. Despite Ball's lingering knee injury, Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams should enter training camp healthy. That should set the team up to build on the momentum of last season as DeRozan looks to again silence the doubters.

Standing in their path, however, is a stout Eastern Conference that has only grown tougher since last season. Brooklyn retained both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant and Cleveland acquired Donovan Mitchell. So, the Bulls will need to be as close to 100% as possible to make it out of the first round come playoff time.

