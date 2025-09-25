  • home icon
Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity Rodman all smiles after being honored as EA FC 26 cover athlete

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 25, 2025 18:09 GMT
Washington Spirit v Seattle Reign - Source: Getty
Trinity Rodman reacted to being honored as EA FC 26 cover athlete [Picture Credit: Getty]

Dennis Rodman's daughter, Trinity Rodman, returned to the field just a month ago, after being out for three months with a back injury. On Thursday, the Washington Spirit star made a big announcement on her social media.

The National Women's Soccer League star posted a series of pictures on her Instagram, holding a copy of EA's FC 26 for PlayStation 5 with her gracing the cover in her Spirit jersey. The soccer star wore a black T-shirt, a loose pair of pants and a pair of cheetah print Adidas.

"It’s that time of year 🤩 Big thanks to @easportsfc for my copy of #FC26, can’t wait to get going 💫🎮," she wrote in the caption.
Trinity Rodman made her name in the history books from a very young age. The 23-year-old soccer star was the youngest player ever drafted in NWSL when the Washington Spirit drafted her in 2021.

In the same season, she won NWSL Rookie of the Year and the NWSL title. She was also named in the NWSL Best XI and U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year in her rookie year.

However, as great as her career has been on the field, Trinity's relationship with her father hasn't been exactly like a father-daughter relationship. Last year, in her appearance on the "Call her Daddy" podcast, Trinity Rodman said that Dennis Rodman wasn't her "dad," but someone who shared the same "blood" as her.

Trinity Rodman reveals her love for PS5 and her favorite game

Trinity Rodman is a heavy packer when she is on the road. While she fell in love with soccer on the field, the daughter of the NBA legend also fell in love with online gaming. In 2023, in a Q&A with GQ Sports, the Spirit star revealed that the PS5 was one of the essentials that she packed before going on the road.

"Fortnite is the game. In play hours on end. I pack my entire PlayStation, all the cords, two controllers, just in case people wanna play with me," Trinity said.

However, Rodman hilariously added that only her Team USA teammate, Taylor Mallam, plays with her.

"I feel like it's my stress reliever, takes me out of the world," she added. [Timestamp 1:25]
youtube-cover

Trinity Rodman also gave an anecdote about the early years, when she started falling in love with the game. She said that she used to watch her brother, DJ Rodman, play Fortnite. However, he never used to let her play. As she was homeschooled, she used to sneak into his room and play while he was away.

More from Sportskeeda
