"Can write the whole day about you": Dennis Schroder gets romantic on wife Ellen Schroder's 33rd birthday

Dennis Schroder took to social media and wrote a romantic message to his wife Ellen Schroder, who celebrates her 33rd birthday today. Schroder and his wife have been together for the past 17 years, while they got married five years ago. They also have three kids together.

"HAPPY BDAY TO MY BETTER HALF, Ellen Schroder. I wish you a lot of happiness, success & healthiness!!! I love you with all my heart. I can write the whole day about you beautiful. You know what it is beautiful," Dennis Schroder wrote on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dennis Schroder takes responsibility for poor Raptors performances

Dennis Schroder is dealing with ups and downs in his rookie season with the Toronto Raptors. Especially in the last two games, where he couldn't score in double digits and the franchise lost both games.

Against the Miami Heat on Wednesday (112-103), Schroder had just nine points, on 4/18 from the field and 1/5 from beyond the arc. He also had five rebounds and five assists.

Two days later, he contributed seven points and five assists in the road loss to the Charlotte Hornets (116-119), on 3/10 shooting from the field and 0/4 from three.

The German star point guard and 2023 FIBA World Cup champion took responsibility for his poor performances lately, as he seeks to elevate his game and play better moving forward. He told "The Raptors Show With Will Lou":

"In the third and fourth quarter, we lost the game—or I lost us the game. I apologized to the team, to everyone. That's not who I am. I'm always honest to myself, and I gotta be better. We are a winning organization and the front office, president, and owner want us to win games."

Dennis Schroder has appeared in all 22 games for the Raptors so far this season. He has averages of 15.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg and 6.8 apg, on 41.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Toronto continues to struggle early on with nine wins and 13 losses, good for the 11th place in the East standings.

"We just got to come out and play with urgency from the beginning," Scottie Barnes said after Friday's loss, via Sports Illustrated.

Amid a three-game losing streak, Toronto will look to get back on track when they visit Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks (12-9) on Monday.