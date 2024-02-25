Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Injury Reports for February 25 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors is one of 11 games on the NBA schedule for Sunday. It's the fourth and final game between the two teams this season, with the Nuggets looking for the series sweep. The Warriors have not won against the defending champions since March 10, 2022.

It has been a tough season for the Warriors, but they have been playing much better over the past month. They enter Sunday's game on a three-game winning streak and have won eight of their last 10 contests. They are coming off a low-scoring victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are looking to sweep Golden State for the second straight season. They have won two in a row since the season resumed following the NBA All-Star break. They easily beat the Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Injury Reports for February 25

The Denver Nuggets have been relatively healthy this season, with Jamal Murray being the only injury-prone player since the start of the campaign. Murray has already missed 16 games, including the one against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have also been healthy for the most part of the campaign. Chris Paul and Gary Payton II have missed time due to injuries, while Draymond Green's suspension cost him a bunch of games.

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Denver Nuggets have five players on their injury report against the Golden State Warriors. Vlatko Cancar and Hunter Tyson are set to miss the game, while Jay Huff will likely suit up despite an inflamed right knee.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jamal Murray are both questionable. KCP has sprained finger and Murray is dealing with an issue with both of his tibia.

Player Status Injury Jay Huff Probable Right Knee Inflammation Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Questionable Right Finger Sprain Jamal Murray Questionable Bilateral Tibia Inflammation Vlatko Cancar Out Left Knee Surgery Hunter Tyson Out Left Finger Fracture

Golden State Warriors injury report

The Golden State Warriors have an almost clean bill of health for Sunday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets. Chris Paul is the only player on the injury report due to a left hand fracture. Paul has not played a game since Jan. 5, but is expected to return in the team's upcoming four-game road trip starting on Tuesday.

Player Status Injury Chris Paul Out Left Hand Fracture

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors?

The Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors game starts at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on ESPN. It will also be available on local channels like Altitude Sports in Denver and NBC Sports Bay Area.

It can be heard on radio stations across the United States through SiriusXM NBA Radio, as well as local stations Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM in Denver and 95.7 The Game in the Bay Area. Live streaming options include FuboTV, which is a paid subscription.

