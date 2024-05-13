Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Players Stats and Box Scores for May 12, 2024 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 4

The Denver Nuggets are back at the Target Center for Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinals series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Nuggets are still down 2-1, but have a chance to regain homecourt advantage with a win on Sunday night.

Nikola Jokic had a dominant Game 3 with 24 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists, leading the Nuggets to a 117-90 win. Jamal Murray had his best game of the postseason, posting 24 points, four rebounds and five assists. Michael Porter Jr. added 21 points and four boards.

On the other hand, Anthony Edwards was limited to just 19 points, six rebounds and five assists. Karl-Anthony Towns put up 14 points, five rebounds and three assists. It was a tough game for the Timberwolves as the defending champs came out firing in the first half.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Players Stats and Box Scores for Game 4

Denver Nuggets Players Stats and Box Score

Nikola Jokic was a man on a mission in the first half with 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals on 9-for-15 shooting. Aaron Gordon added 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals on a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor. Jamal Murray only had seven points, but hit a big 3-point shot to end the first half.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- A. Gordon 14 3 3 2 1 1 1 20 6-6 1-1 1-1 18 M. Porter Jr. 4 2 0 0 0 1 1 21 2-3 0-1 0-0 5 N. Jokic 19 6 3 3 1 2 1 21 9-15 0-2 1-3 6 J. Murray 7 2 6 1 0 1 2 18 3-5 1-1 0-0 6 K. Caldwell-Pope 3 0 1 0 1 0 1 14 1-4 1-3 0-0 5 J. Holiday 7 2 0 0 0 0 1 10 2-3 2-3 1-2 13 R. Jackson 6 1 2 0 0 1 0 6 2-4 2-3 0-0 9 C. Braun 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 10 2-2 0-0 0-0 10 Z. Nnaji DNP H. Tyson DNP P. Watson DNP D. Jordan DNP J. Pickett DNP J. Strawther DNP

Minnesota Timberwolves Players Stats and Box Score

Anthony Edwards was the lone bright spot for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half. Edwards was nearly unstoppable with 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting from the floor. Naz Reid added nine points and two rebounds off the bench, while Karl Anthony Towns is shooting an abysmal 1-for-10 with three points.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- J. McDaniels 6 1 0 0 1 1 0 20 2-4 0-1 2-4 -8 R. Gobert 1 7 0 0 1 3 2 18 0-1 0-1 1-2 2 K. Towns 3 7 2 1 0 0 1 18 1-10 0-1 1-2 -6 M. Conley 5 1 4 0 0 0 3 14 2-6 1-2 0-0 -14 A. Edwards 23 1 2 1 0 2 2 22 9-12 3-4 2-2 -5 K. Anderson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 -10 N. Reid 9 2 0 0 0 0 2 13 4-4 1-1 0-0 -13 N. Alexander-Walker 2 1 3 0 0 1 0 13 1-5 0-3 0-0 -21 J. Minott DNP L. Miller DNP T.J. Warren DNP L. Garza DNP M. Morris DNP J. McLaughlin DNP W. Moore Jr. DNP

Watch this space as the game continues in the second half. The players stats and box scores will be updated once the game is over.