  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers Players Stats and Box Scores for March 23, 2024

Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers Players Stats and Box Scores for March 23, 2024

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 24, 2024 04:53 GMT
Denver Nuggets v Portland Trail Blazers
Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers player stats and box score for March 23, 2024.

The Denver Nuggets are back on the road on Saturday night to visit the Portland Trail Blazers. The Nuggets are without Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, who are both dealing with minor injuries. The Blazers are also short-handed and have dealt with a lot of injuries this season, especially to their best players.

Denver started Reggie Jackson and DeAndre Jordan in place of "The Joker" and the "Blue Arrow." It's the first time the dynamic duo were not in the starting lineup at the same time since Nov. 27 when they shocked the LA Clippers.

The Nuggets won't be taking it easy since they are likely trying to keep pace with the OKC Thunder for the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference standings. With the Thunder's win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday, the Nuggets are behind by 0.5 games.

youtube-cover

Also Read: Why is Nikola Jokic not playing tonight against Portland? Latest update on 2x NBA MVP’s absence

Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers Players Stats and Box Scores

Denver Nuggets players' stats and box scores

The Denver Nuggets escaped the Moda Center with a 114-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers despite missing Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Reggie Jackson stepped up to lead the defending champions with 23 points, five assists and two steals.

Aaron Gordon was also huge for the Nuggets with 22 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Christian Braun came off the bench to add 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two assists.

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFGMFGAFG%3PA3PM3P%FTMFTAFT%+/-
Michael Porter Jr.128301151241.71520.01250.0-3
Aaron Gordon2212503182138.1020.06875.0-6
DeAndre Jordan11831124757.1000.033100.010
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope13212224666.73560.022100.0-5
Reggie Jackson230520371258.31425.081172.7-10
Christian Braun1710632171643.81333.32450.05
Collin Gillespie113100241040.02450.01250.013
Peyton Watson3510201616.7010.011100.05
Justin Holiday2100001250.0000.0000.06
Jay HuffDNP
Braxton KeyDNP
Julian StrawtherDNP
Hunter TysonDNP

Portland Trail Blazers players' stats and box scores

The Portland Trail Blazers fourth-quarter surge came up short against the Denver Nuggets. Duop Reath had a team-high 24 points with eight rebounds and two blocks for the Blazers. Scoot Henderson contributed 22 points, six rebounds and two steals on 45.0% shooting from the field.

Jabari Walker was huge off the bench with 15 points and nine rebounds on seven shots. However, it was not enough to prevent Denver from getting the win. The Blazers now have 52 losses this season and could end up with the second-worst record in franchise history.

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFGMFGAFG%3PA3PM3P%FTMFTAFT%+/-
Kris Murray117111151338.51616.7000.00
Toumani Camara68711161154.52450.022100.08
Duop Reath248212291464.33650.033100.09
Rayan Rupert3150021250.0000.011100.0-8
Scoot Henderson223620492045.02450.022100.0-6
Dalano Banton143100151926.31616.73475.0-1
Ashton Hagans246121040.0010.022100.0-1
Jabari Walker15901016785.711100.022100.0-8
Moses Brown4300312450.0000.0010.0-8
Ibou BadjiDNP
Shaedon SharpeDNP
Matisse ThybulleDNP

Also Read: Josh Hart dishes hilarious one-word scheme to disrupt Nikola Jokic's supremacy against Knicks

What's next for the Denver Nuggets?

The Denver Nuggets are set to return home after their win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The defending champions are set to welcome five teams from March 25 to April 2 as the regular season winds down.

If the Nuggets clinch the No. 1 spot, they will have homecourt advantage until the Western Conference finals like last season. The Boston Celtics are likely earning the homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs, including the NBA Finals.

youtube-cover

Also Read: Gregg Popovich reveals why he doesn't show Nikola Jokic's game to Victor Wembanyama

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?