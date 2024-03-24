Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers Players Stats and Box Scores for March 23, 2024

The Denver Nuggets are back on the road on Saturday night to visit the Portland Trail Blazers. The Nuggets are without Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, who are both dealing with minor injuries. The Blazers are also short-handed and have dealt with a lot of injuries this season, especially to their best players.

Denver started Reggie Jackson and DeAndre Jordan in place of "The Joker" and the "Blue Arrow." It's the first time the dynamic duo were not in the starting lineup at the same time since Nov. 27 when they shocked the LA Clippers.

The Nuggets won't be taking it easy since they are likely trying to keep pace with the OKC Thunder for the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference standings. With the Thunder's win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday, the Nuggets are behind by 0.5 games.

The Denver Nuggets escaped the Moda Center with a 114-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers despite missing Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Reggie Jackson stepped up to lead the defending champions with 23 points, five assists and two steals.

Aaron Gordon was also huge for the Nuggets with 22 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Christian Braun came off the bench to add 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two assists.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FGM FGA FG% 3PA 3PM 3P% FTM FTA FT% +/- Michael Porter Jr. 12 8 3 0 1 1 5 12 41.7 1 5 20.0 1 2 50.0 -3 Aaron Gordon 22 12 5 0 3 1 8 21 38.1 0 2 0.0 6 8 75.0 -6 DeAndre Jordan 11 8 3 1 1 2 4 7 57.1 0 0 0.0 3 3 100.0 10 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 13 2 1 2 2 2 4 6 66.7 3 5 60.0 2 2 100.0 -5 Reggie Jackson 23 0 5 2 0 3 7 12 58.3 1 4 25.0 8 11 72.7 -10 Christian Braun 17 10 6 3 2 1 7 16 43.8 1 3 33.3 2 4 50.0 5 Collin Gillespie 11 3 1 0 0 2 4 10 40.0 2 4 50.0 1 2 50.0 13 Peyton Watson 3 5 1 0 2 0 1 6 16.7 0 1 0.0 1 1 100.0 5 Justin Holiday 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 6 Jay Huff DNP Braxton Key DNP Julian Strawther DNP Hunter Tyson DNP

The Portland Trail Blazers fourth-quarter surge came up short against the Denver Nuggets. Duop Reath had a team-high 24 points with eight rebounds and two blocks for the Blazers. Scoot Henderson contributed 22 points, six rebounds and two steals on 45.0% shooting from the field.

Jabari Walker was huge off the bench with 15 points and nine rebounds on seven shots. However, it was not enough to prevent Denver from getting the win. The Blazers now have 52 losses this season and could end up with the second-worst record in franchise history.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FGM FGA FG% 3PA 3PM 3P% FTM FTA FT% +/- Kris Murray 11 7 1 1 1 1 5 13 38.5 1 6 16.7 0 0 0.0 0 Toumani Camara 6 8 7 1 1 1 6 11 54.5 2 4 50.0 2 2 100.0 8 Duop Reath 24 8 2 1 2 2 9 14 64.3 3 6 50.0 3 3 100.0 9 Rayan Rupert 3 1 5 0 0 2 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 1 1 100.0 -8 Scoot Henderson 22 3 6 2 0 4 9 20 45.0 2 4 50.0 2 2 100.0 -6 Dalano Banton 14 3 1 0 0 1 5 19 26.3 1 6 16.7 3 4 75.0 -1 Ashton Hagans 2 4 6 1 2 1 0 4 0.0 0 1 0.0 2 2 100.0 -1 Jabari Walker 15 9 0 1 0 1 6 7 85.7 1 1 100.0 2 2 100.0 -8 Moses Brown 4 3 0 0 3 1 2 4 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0.0 -8 Ibou Badji DNP Shaedon Sharpe DNP Matisse Thybulle DNP

What's next for the Denver Nuggets?

The Denver Nuggets are set to return home after their win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The defending champions are set to welcome five teams from March 25 to April 2 as the regular season winds down.

If the Nuggets clinch the No. 1 spot, they will have homecourt advantage until the Western Conference finals like last season. The Boston Celtics are likely earning the homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs, including the NBA Finals.

