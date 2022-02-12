Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 12th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will clash with the Denver Nuggets for the first time this ongoing NBA season. The two most recent powerhouses are ranked 6th in their respective conferences. Toronto's current record is 31-23, while Denver's is 30-25. Saturday's game will feature two almost equally matched teams in offense and defense.

The clash between Nikola Jokic and Pascal Siakam will make for highly entertaining TV. The Raptors, who have an offensive rating of 112.6, are ranked 8th in the league in offense. Siakam, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, and Gary Trent Jr. are the four pillars of Toronto's offense.

The four of the average 18+ points per game are attackers with high scoring skills. Defensively, the Raptors are ranked 14th in the league and are mediocre at best.

Denver Post Nuggets @nuggetsnews Nikola Jokic registered his NBA-leading 15th triple-double of the season but was uncharacteristically sloppy with the ball. His 23 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists were undone by his nine turnovers. dpo.st/3GJAqI6 by @msinger Nikola Jokic registered his NBA-leading 15th triple-double of the season but was uncharacteristically sloppy with the ball. His 23 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists were undone by his nine turnovers. dpo.st/3GJAqI6 by @msinger

The Nuggets have an offensive rating of 112.5 and are ranked 9th in the league, only a spot behind their rivals on Saturday. The Joker, the reigning MVP, is averaging 25.8 points per game. He is virtually unstoppable in the paint and spearhead of his team's offense.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Denver is yet to submit their official injury report to the league. However, based on current reports, the Nuggets will head to Toronto with four players sidelined. Jamal Murray, Vlatko Cancar, Monte Morris, and Michael Porter Jr. will most likely remain sidelined on Saturday.

Player Name Status Reason Michael Porter Jr. Out Back Injury Jamal Murray Out ACL Injury Vlatko Cancar Out Right Foot Injury Monte Morris Out Concussion Protocol

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Raptors have listed their best three-point shooter on the list of injured players. Fred VanVleet, who could not play against the Houston Rockets, has been marked questionable for the upcoming game.

VanVleet is one of the best-ranged shooters in the league and a formidable scoring asset. He is currently averaging 4 made shots from downtown and will be a crucial piece for Toronto's offense if deemed fit to play.

Player Name Status Reason Fred VanVleet Questionable Left groin soreness

Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets have not named any of their recent regular starters on the injury list. Michael Malone will fully utilize his preferred lineup against the Raptors on Saturday. Will Barton and Bones Hyland will start on the backcourt. Barton will play the point in Monte Morris' absence. Meanwhile, Denver's frontcourt will feature Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, and Jeff Green.

Toronto Raptors

With Fred VanVleet questionable, we predict that head coach Nick Nurse will play Gary Trent Jr. on point, while Yuta Watanabe starts at 2. Gary is currently averaging 18.8 points and 3.2 threes per game. Meanwhile, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, and Pascal Siakam will begin on the frontcourt.

Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Bones Hyland | Shooting Guard - Will Barton | Small Forward - Aaron Gordon | Power Forward - Jeff Green | Center - Nikola Jokic.

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Gary Trent Jr. | Shooting Guard - Yuta Watanabe | Small Forward - OG Anunoby | Power Forward - Scottie Barnes | Center - Pascal Siakam.

