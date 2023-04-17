"Deserves the Nobel prize": Hilarious Rob Pelinka memes erupt as internet lavishes praise over Rui Hachimura masterclass 

Rob Pelinka deserves a lot of credit for making the LA Lakers competitive this season. The team has dealt with many problems throughout the campaign and had the worst record in the league at one point. However, this is no longer the case.
The Lakers president and general manager has done a splendid job at the trade deadline, acquiring several pieces that have turned the season around. One of these pieces is Rui Hachimura, a 6-foot-8 power forward.
Hachimura helped the Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA playoffs. He had one of the best games of his career with as he led the team in scoring with 29 points.
Rob Pelinka put together amazing pieces that could help the LA Lakers go deep in the playoffs
Rui Hachimura was very efficient in Game 1, scoring 29 points on 11-for-14 shooting. He knocked down five out of six 3-point attempts and also grabbed six rebounds in the game.
Thanks to his brilliant performance, the LA Lakers ended up winning the game, 128-112, and stole homecourt advantage from the Memphis Grizzlies. The victory earned Rob Pelinka a lot of praise.
One fan jokingly said he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize for trading Kendrick Nunn for Rui Hachimura. The Lakers acquired the power forward by trading only Nunn and a few second-round picks to the Washington Wizards.
Some fans even compared Rui to Michael Jordan!
Skip Bayless also praised Pelinka and endorsed him for the Executive of the Year award.
Some fans even called it the greatest mid-season roster change in NBA history.
Rob Pelinka has managed to acquire valuable pieces while keeping the Lakers' core intact.
He's made a few other trades that have drastically benefited the team, which is why the Lakers have been very competitive since the trade deadline.
Many Lakers fans criticized Pelinka earlier in the season, but they now understand that his moves were incredible.
Many Twitter users posted hilarious memes about Austin Reaves and his future contract. He is now worth a lot of money and Rob Pelinka will have to pay him if he wants to keep him.
The shooting guard had a clutch performance and ended the game with 23 points. However, he is on an expiring contract and will be a restricted free agent this summer.
Sending Kendrick Nunn to the Wizards for Hachimura was an all-time great trade. Some fans called it a highway robbery trade!
The LA Lakers stole homecourt advantage from the Grizzlies in Game 1 and are now in charge of the series. Rob Pelinka's team has done a great job and could certainly have a deep run in the postseason after that big victory.
Game 2 will be played on Wednesday, but considering that Ja Morant may not play in it, the Lakers could take a commanding 2-0 lead before heading home.