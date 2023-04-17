"Deserves the Nobel prize": Hilarious Rob Pelinka memes erupt as internet lavishes praise over Rui Hachimura masterclass 

Rob Pelinka deserves a lot of credit for making the LA Lakers competitive this season. The team has dealt with many problems throughout the campaign and had the worst record in the league at one point. However, this is no longer the case.

The Lakers president and general manager has done a splendid job at the trade deadline, acquiring several pieces that have turned the season around. One of these pieces is Rui Hachimura, a 6-foot-8 power forward.

Hachimura helped the Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA playoffs. He had one of the best games of his career with as he led the team in scoring with 29 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rob Pelinka put together amazing pieces that could help the LA Lakers go deep in the playoffs

Rui Hachimura was very efficient in Game 1, scoring 29 points on 11-for-14 shooting. He knocked down five out of six 3-point attempts and also grabbed six rebounds in the game.

Thanks to his brilliant performance, the LA Lakers ended up winning the game, 128-112, and stole homecourt advantage from the Memphis Grizzlies. The victory earned Rob Pelinka a lot of praise.

One fan jokingly said he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize for trading Kendrick Nunn for Rui Hachimura. The Lakers acquired the power forward by trading only Nunn and a few second-round picks to the Washington Wizards.

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo Rob Pelinka deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for trading Kendrick Nunn for Rui Hachimura Rob Pelinka deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for trading Kendrick Nunn for Rui Hachimura

Some fans even compared Rui to Michael Jordan!

Lakers Nation PH @LakersNation_PH We got this guy for Kendrick Nunn. Man, thank you, Rob Pelinka and Lakers management! We got this guy for Kendrick Nunn. Man, thank you, Rob Pelinka and Lakers management! https://t.co/Zj7nFpn52x

Skip Bayless also praised Pelinka and endorsed him for the Executive of the Year award.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless The real Lakers MVP is GM Rob Pelinka. How is he not Executive of the Year??? He saved and turned around the season with the trade deadline moves he made. The real Lakers MVP is GM Rob Pelinka. How is he not Executive of the Year??? He saved and turned around the season with the trade deadline moves he made.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless HACHIMURA!!! (I'll say it again, as I started saying the day after the trade deadline: Rob Pelinka, NBA Executive of the Year.) HACHIMURA!!! (I'll say it again, as I started saying the day after the trade deadline: Rob Pelinka, NBA Executive of the Year.)

Some fans even called it the greatest mid-season roster change in NBA history.

Lakers Lead 1-0 @LakersLead ┏┓

┃┃╱╲ In this

┃╱╱╲╲ house

╱╱╭╮╲╲ we respect

▔▏┗┛▕▔

╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲

Rob Pelinka

╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲

▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔



THE GREATEST MID-SEASON ROSTER CHANGE IN NBA HISTORY ┏┓ ┃┃╱╲ In this ┃╱╱╲╲ house ╱╱╭╮╲╲ we respect▔▏┗┛▕▔ ╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲ Rob Pelinka ╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲ ▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔THE GREATEST MID-SEASON ROSTER CHANGE IN NBA HISTORY

Rob Pelinka has managed to acquire valuable pieces while keeping the Lakers' core intact.

You may be interested in reading: "His name is God James" - Lamar Odom believes LA Lakers can win title, mentions LeBron James will be key

He's made a few other trades that have drastically benefited the team, which is why the Lakers have been very competitive since the trade deadline.

Noah Camras @noahcamras The Lakers acquired Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks.



What Rob Pelinka did at this year's trade deadline was special. The Lakers acquired Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks.What Rob Pelinka did at this year's trade deadline was special.

Many Lakers fans criticized Pelinka earlier in the season, but they now understand that his moves were incredible.

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS I criticized Rob Pelinka for almost everything (and I'm looking dumb about most of those things!), but getting Rui Hachimura without giving up a first-round pick was a steal from the moment the trade was made.



Just a home-run of a "second draft" style trade. I criticized Rob Pelinka for almost everything (and I'm looking dumb about most of those things!), but getting Rui Hachimura without giving up a first-round pick was a steal from the moment the trade was made.Just a home-run of a "second draft" style trade.

Many Twitter users posted hilarious memes about Austin Reaves and his future contract. He is now worth a lot of money and Rob Pelinka will have to pay him if he wants to keep him.

The shooting guard had a clutch performance and ended the game with 23 points. However, he is on an expiring contract and will be a restricted free agent this summer.

P💗 @BAULAPARRANTES Austin Reaves to Rob Pelinka this off season

Austin Reaves to Rob Pelinka this off season https://t.co/SVU9TjXfrp

Sending Kendrick Nunn to the Wizards for Hachimura was an all-time great trade. Some fans called it a highway robbery trade!

Lakers Lead 1-0 @LakersLead STILL DON’T KNOW HOW ROB PELINKA GOT RUI HACHIMURA FOR HIM STILL DON’T KNOW HOW ROB PELINKA GOT RUI HACHIMURA FOR HIM https://t.co/9Plb6rgdCq

The LA Lakers stole homecourt advantage from the Grizzlies in Game 1 and are now in charge of the series. Rob Pelinka's team has done a great job and could certainly have a deep run in the postseason after that big victory.

You may be interested in reading: Ja Morant injury update - Grizzlies star says his status for game 2 is jeopardy after suffering a hand injury

Game 2 will be played on Wednesday, but considering that Ja Morant may not play in it, the Lakers could take a commanding 2-0 lead before heading home.

Poll : 0 votes