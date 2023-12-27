Detroit Pistons' 9 wins in 2023 compared to Lions' 13 leaves NFL fans speechless: "Cade needs to leave"

The Detroit Pistons have taken over a decade-old record in the NBA, one that no team would want to hold. They now hold the record for the longest losing streak by any team in NBA history. They lost their 27th consecutive game of the season, which came against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Reddit page of the NFL noted that the Detroit Lions won 13 games in 2023, which spanned between the 2022 and 2023 seasons. They won two games in the 2022 season and 11 in the 2023 season.

On the other hand, the NBA team from Detroit, the Pistons, have won only nine games in the 2023 calendar year. They lost 64 games in the same span.

The stark differences between the two Detroit teams left NFL fans speechless. Some of the fans slammed Tom Gores, the owner of Pistons, whereas others pointed out the massive salary head coach Monty Williams was drawing.

A user pointed out the curse that all Detroit teams are never good in the same season.

"There's only so many wins that can be distributed amongst all the Detriot teams. They can never be good at the same time," the user wrote.

Another user wrote,

"I don’t want to lose Cade but at this rate he needs to leave if Gores still owns the Pistons. The damn cokehead represents all the worst things of elite society."

While another said,

"The Pistons were the vessel that the curse of Bobby Layne was put in."

Pointing at the massive multi-year deal head coach Monty Williams signed with the Pistons, a user wrote,

"Their coach Monty Williams just signed a 6 year 78.5 million contact last off season. What a time to be alive."

"They really are just that bad of a team. It's not even tanking at this point," wrote another.

Indicating that Pistons were beyond help at this point, a user wrote,

"With the way the pistons are playing, the Lions might win more in 2024 also."

Pointing to the stark difference between the number of games the NFL plays as compared to the NBA, one user said,

"This speaks to how bad the Pistons are more than how good the Lions are really. The Lions are great but the Pistons are all time bad if a NFL team can have more wins in a calendar year than a NBA team."

One user said that the Pistons need to break everything and start over,

"Jesus we suck, we need to just remove everything related to the current regime with a hot knife and start over."

Detroit Pistons hold the longest losing streak in NBA

After the loss against the Brooklyn Nets, the Detroit Pistons now hold the longest losing record by an NBA team in a season. They have passed the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers’ previous record of 26 games.

The Pistons are still a game behind the longest losing streak that is held by the 76ers (28 games), which spanned over two seasons. The 76ers lost the last 26 consecutive games in the 2014-15 season and the initial two games in the 2015-16.

Moreover, the skid of Monty Willams and the Pistons is also the second longest among NFL, MLB and NHL. The top spot for the longest losing streak is held by the Chicago Cardinals in the NFL, which took place in the 1942-45 season.

With 2-28 in the season, the Pistons hold the worst record in the league after they started their season 2-1. The two wins this season have come against the Charlotte Hornets and the Chicago Bulls.

Under Monty Williams, who is one of the top two highest-paid coaches in the league, the Pistons have failed to perform at a desired level on both ends of the floor. They are 28th in offensive ratings and 30th in defensive ratings.