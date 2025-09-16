Devin Booker reignites romance rumors with Kendall Jenner after NYC outing goes viral

After being split for almost three years, Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have reportedly reignited their romance. The news came over a year after it was reported in Feb. 2024 that the Phoenix Suns star and The Kardashians star were trying to restart their romance. According to People, the former couple was seen exiting the same hotel in New York City on Monday. Booker wore an all-white outfit as he walked towards his car, loading multiple bags. Jenner reportedly left for the New York Fashion Week event in a black and white dress. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDevin Booker and Kendall Jenner first sparked dating rumors in early 2020, during the COVID-19 quarantine. They were spotted during their road trip to Sedona, Arizona. Over the next two years, the couple became very close. Booker even hung out with Jenner's family and friends. Months after making their relationship official through an Instagram post in 2021, Kendall Jenner attended Booker's game in the 2021 NBA Finals. The couple reportedly broke up in June 2022, but got back together, only to end their relationship in November 2022. Fans react to Devin Booker reportedly rekindling romance with Kendall JennerFans reacted to the reports of Kendall Jenner and NBA star Devin Booker getting back together. Reacting to the report by People, one of the fans said that Booker and Jenner were in love.&quot;They're in love &amp; just won't admit it &amp; they're so beautiful together ❤️.&quot;A fan shaded Jenner for her on-and-off relationship with Bad Bunny.&quot;Next month it will be Bad bunny again 😂.&quot;One of the fans said that Booker should focus on working on his basketball game.&quot;He needs to focus on basketball.&quot;Comments on the postA fan slammed the papparazzi for allegedly breaching Booker and Jenner's privacy.&quot;Would you like too have someone following you around all the time, they are djust people like you and me 🤗.&quot;One of the fans was not happy with Devin Booker rekindling his romance with his ex-girlfriend.&quot;Dude STILL running after Kendall Jenner?! WTF is wrong with him?!😂.&quot;&quot;Damn can they stop playing with my heart.&quot;One of the fans claimed that Jenner was seen with Bad Bunny just a few days ago.&quot;Last week we saw images with Bad Bunny.&quot;Comments on the postAfter their initial breakup in 2022, Kendall Jenner reportedly started dating the Puerto Rican rapper. In 2023, Bad Bunny shaded Booker in his song &quot;Coco Chanel,&quot; rapping that &quot;sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix.&quot; In Sept. 2024, after Jenner broke up with the rapper, rumors suggested that she was rekindling her romance with the NBA star.