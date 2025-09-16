Devin Booker reignites romance rumors with Kendall Jenner after NYC outing goes viral

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Sep 16, 2025 16:46 GMT
Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner reignite romance rumors after NYC outing [Picture Credit: Getty]
Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner reignite romance rumors after NYC outing [Picture Credit: Getty]

After being split for almost three years, Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have reportedly reignited their romance. The news came over a year after it was reported in Feb. 2024 that the Phoenix Suns star and The Kardashians star were trying to restart their romance.

According to People, the former couple was seen exiting the same hotel in New York City on Monday. Booker wore an all-white outfit as he walked towards his car, loading multiple bags. Jenner reportedly left for the New York Fashion Week event in a black and white dress.

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner first sparked dating rumors in early 2020, during the COVID-19 quarantine. They were spotted during their road trip to Sedona, Arizona. Over the next two years, the couple became very close. Booker even hung out with Jenner's family and friends.

Months after making their relationship official through an Instagram post in 2021, Kendall Jenner attended Booker's game in the 2021 NBA Finals. The couple reportedly broke up in June 2022, but got back together, only to end their relationship in November 2022.

Fans react to Devin Booker reportedly rekindling romance with Kendall Jenner

Fans reacted to the reports of Kendall Jenner and NBA star Devin Booker getting back together. Reacting to the report by People, one of the fans said that Booker and Jenner were in love.

"They're in love & just won't admit it & they're so beautiful together ❤️."
A fan shaded Jenner for her on-and-off relationship with Bad Bunny.

"Next month it will be Bad bunny again 😂."

One of the fans said that Booker should focus on working on his basketball game.

"He needs to focus on basketball."
Comments on the post
Comments on the post

A fan slammed the papparazzi for allegedly breaching Booker and Jenner's privacy.

"Would you like too have someone following you around all the time, they are djust people like you and me 🤗."

One of the fans was not happy with Devin Booker rekindling his romance with his ex-girlfriend.

"Dude STILL running after Kendall Jenner?! WTF is wrong with him?!😂."
"Damn can they stop playing with my heart."

One of the fans claimed that Jenner was seen with Bad Bunny just a few days ago.

"Last week we saw images with Bad Bunny."
Comments on the post
Comments on the post

After their initial breakup in 2022, Kendall Jenner reportedly started dating the Puerto Rican rapper. In 2023, Bad Bunny shaded Booker in his song "Coco Chanel," rapping that "sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix." In Sept. 2024, after Jenner broke up with the rapper, rumors suggested that she was rekindling her romance with the NBA star.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

