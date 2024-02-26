Did Bones Hyland get NBA championship ring from Denver Nuggets? Looking at his acrimonious trade to LA Clippers

Bones Hyland was drafted 26th overall by the Denver Nuggets in the 2021 NBA draft out of VCU. He spent just a year and a half with the Nuggets before getting traded to the LA Clippers last season. But did Hyland get a championship ring from the Nuggets?

Hyland played 42 games for the Nuggets last season before he was traded to the Clippers. He averaged 12.1 points per game as the sixth man but wanted a bigger role. Denver won their first championship after beating the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals in five games.

According to Vinny Benedetto of the Denver Gazette, Bones has not heard from the Nuggets regarding a championship ring. He was not expecting to receive one despite his contributions last season. He caused some distractions due to his rumored beef with Jamal Murray.

Why did the Denver Nuggets trade Bones Hyland?

Bones Hyland was a sparkplug off the bench for the Denver Nuggets but butted heads with Jamal Murray and coach Michael Malone. Hyland had the potential to be one of the best sixth men in the NBA, but the Nuggets traded him to the LA Clippers for two second-round picks.

Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth explained to The Ringer before the start of the season why he traded Hyland. Booth cited the guard's defense as one of the reasons why he was dealt to the Clippers while also inadvertently calling out Michael Porter Jr.'s defense.

"I knew you couldn't have two guys that couldn't guard, and we couldn't have two guys that were young and kind of more 'me guys,'" Booth said. "Mike makes $30 million. He's one of the best shooters in the NBA. So, Bones, there's no place for you."

Booth would later retract his statements because he didn't give The Ringer permission to publish the things he told the publication about Hyland and Porter.

Bones Hyland wanted out from the Clippers before trade deadline

Bones Hyland wanted out of the LA Clippers a year after he was acquired from the Denver Nuggets.

Hyland, along with P.J. Tucker, was unhappy with his role and tried to get traded at the deadline. The Clippers sent him and Tucker home before the NBA All-Star break after the team didn't move them.

Both players are back with the Clippers post-All-Star break and will continue to be fringe players on the bench. Paul George has no problem with both players and is hoping that they give their best in whatever the team wants from them.

