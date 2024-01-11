Did D’Angelo Russell openly criticize Darvin Ham after recent benching? Debunking comments from his latest podcast episode

On Wednesday, a podcast clip featuring LA Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell allegedly complaining about his recent bench demotion went viral on X, formerly Twitter. However, the controversial clip was recorded shortly after the Lakers won the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament on Dec. 9, before Russell’s benching occurred.

Russell was demoted to the Lakers’ second unit on Dec. 23 against the OKC Thunder after starting his previous 28 games. His benching followed a rough seven-game stretch where he averaged just 9.9 points per game while shooting 37.2% and 28.6% from 3.

During the latest episode of “The Backyard Podcast,” Russell touched on his offensive game, highlighting how he needs to playmake to be effective. According to the former All-Star, when he is used as a catch-and-shoot player, it nullifies his usefulness.

“I get into my flow state in the pick-and-roll when it comes to the game,” Russell said. “So, if I can tap into pick-and-rolls and recognize how you’re guarding me, it allows me to control the game cause I can get to what I know is working. … It’s like playing the game within a game, but I’m in my space.

“I ain’t just catching and shooting. Now I’m in y’all space. If I miss, y’all took me out of the game. … if that’s all I’m doing is catching and shooting. But if I’m getting to do what I know I can do, honestly, I feel like that’s when I’m at my best, when I just have a roller and a shooter.”

Many perceived the clip as Russell taking a shot at Lakers coach Darvin Ham's decision to bench him. However, given that the podcast was previously recorded, it appears that the 27-year-old was just giving a more general assessment of how he should be utilized.

Did Darvin Ham make a mistake by benching D’Angelo Russell?

Since D’Angelo Russell’s benching, the LA Lakers have fared well, going 4-2 through six games. In contrast, they went 15-13 over 28 games with him starting.

Russell’s benching has allowed the Lakers to balance out their starting five. Their new lineup features their top three players, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves, alongside two 3-and-D wings, Cam Reddish and Taurean Prince.

The lineup change has provided the team with more defense while maintaining enough spacing. It has also given Russell a clear role as LA’s sixth man.

Through six games off the bench, Russell is averaging 11.3 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 5.3 apg and 2.0 3pg while shooting 47.1% and 40.0% from deep. This marks a steep improvement in his shooting efficiency compared to his final seven games as a starter.

So, as of now, Ham’s decision to bench Russell appears to be paying off.

