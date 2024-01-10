"Knows he's getting traded next week": LA Lakers fans fuel trade speculation around D'Angelo Russell as he declines media session again

D'Angelo Russell didn't speak with the media after the LA Lakers' home win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday (132-131). This was the second consecutive time that the veteran guard didn't attend a media session, fueling trade speculation as the NBA Trade Deadline gets even closer.

A fan wrote:

"He knows he’s getting traded next week"

"5 more days til dlo is trade eligible that’s why. Sorry the ice in your veins not consistent and you only have decent games against the bottom 10 teams"

"DLO is waiting to get traded"

"DLo homecoming era coming to a close"

"Why does it feel like D’LO going to pull a Thomas bryant and request out himself"

"Bro really messing with the chemistry. He getting packed and traded"

"Damn he really is gone soon, he’s accepted his fate"

"Rob Pelinka already told him he needs to pack his bags"

Lakers have yet to attract a lot of trade interest for D'Angelo Russell

The LA Lakers are reportedly seeking ways to bolster their roster following the ups and downs they have dealt with since winning the NBA In-Season Tournament a month ago.

With just five wins in the 15 games they have played since Dec. 9, they currently hold the final play-in spot with 19 wins and 19 losses. Still, the Utah Jazz (11th, 18-20) and Golden State Warriors (12th, 17-19) are just a game behind them.

With the NBA Trade Deadline approaching, it doesn't come as a surprise that D'Angelo Russell, who has played inconsistently so far, has been part of trade rumors. Still, the 17-time NBA champions have yet to attract significant interest for him.

"If you do want to look at potential trade scenarios, the strategy of re-signing D'Angelo Russell to a theoretical, tradable salary at $20 million, I am not seeing a ton of interest in that trade chip coming back," NBA Insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports recently said, via Lakers Daily.

"I don’t really know what the Lakers will be able to do to upgrade this team if they don't send Austin Reaves out the door, which of course they don’t want to do."

For the time being, D'Angelo Russell has been moved to the bench, with LeBron James and Austin Reaves sharing the starting point guard position. This was a move, which according to reports, both James and Anthony Davis wanted to happen.

The change happened before Christmas and allowed the 17-time NBA champions to play more team basketball and move the ball in a much better way. At the moment, it appears coach Darvin Ham has no intention to bring Russell back to the starting lineup and he is expected to continue to come off the bench.

Russell has appeared in 34 of the Lakers' 38 games this season with averages of 14.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg and 6.1 apg, on 38.3% shooting from beyond the arc.