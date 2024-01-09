Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers prediction and betting tips | Jan. 9, 2024

The Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers matchup is one of the five NBA games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be the first matchup between the two teams this season, with the last meeting being on March 10, 2023, a game that LA won 122-112.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 9.

The Lakers hold a 31-22 all-time advantage against the Raptors. As previously mentioned, LA won the most recent matchup. D’Angelo Russell had 28 points, five rebounds, nine assists and one steal in the win. Scottie Barnes had a team-high 32 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal for the Raptors.

Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers game is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9, at Crypto.com Arena. The game begins at 10:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Spectrum SportsNet and TSN. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Raptors (+165) vs Lakers (-200)

Spread: Raptors (+5) vs Lakers (-5)

Total (O/U): Raptors -110 (o234.5) vs Lakers -110 (u234.5)

Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers preview

The Raptors are 11th in the East with a 15-21 record. They won their most recent matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. RJ Barrett had 37 points, six rebounds and six assists in the 133-118 blowout win. Toronto has won just six out of 18 contests away from home.

The Lakers secured a much-needed 106-103 win against the LA Clippers on Sunday. LeBron James had to step up as usual, as he put up 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. The win placed LA’s season record at 18-19, good enough for 10th in the West.

Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers starting lineups

As per ESPN, Jakob Poeltl (sprained ankle) and Christian Koloko (illness) are ruled out for Tuesday’s game. Otto Porter Jr. is doubtful with a knee injury. Coach Darko Rajakovic should start Immanuel Quickley, Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and Chris Boucher.

LeBron James is currently listed as questionable with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. Anthony Davis is probable with an ankle injury. Rui Hachimura is doubtful with a calf injury. Gabe Vincent remains out after undergoing arthroscopic surgical procedure on his left knee.

Despite their status, James and Davis are expected to play. Coach Darvin Ham should start Austin Reaves, Taurean Prince, James, Cam Reddish and Davis.

Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers betting tips

Pascal Siakam has an over/under of 21.5 points for the game, which is slightly lower than his season average of 22.1 points. Much has been made about Siakam being a possible trade candidate, but the forward has maintained his focus on his game. He averages 25.8 points in the past five games and should finish with more than 21.5 points on Tuesday.

LeBron James has an over/under of 28.5 points. James averages 25.2 points for the season and is averaging his lowest field-goal attempts during his time in LA. With James focusing more on playmaking, he should end up with under 28.5 points.

Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers prediction

The Lakers are favored at home by the oddsmakers. James made his frustration known after a 127-113 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. LA rallied behind its superstar to get a crucial win against the Clippers.

While the Lakers should win Tuesday as well, the winning margin should be less than the spread (-5). With both teams having more than capable defenders, the team total should be under 234.5 points.