"Did you get hacked": NBA fans cannot believe Stephen A. Smith's line of questioning 

Stephen A. Smith has a reputation for being a rather eccentric journalist at times. While this has traditionally been a rather vital aspect of his appeal as a broadcaster, fans were left dumbfounded after a recent episode of his show.

Stephen A. Smith's show has seen some interesting topics covered over the years. Ranging from sports to general news, Smith has shared his opinions on most matters under the sun, regardless of how outrageous his takes may be.

During a recent broadcast, live from Las Vegas, Smith started off by discussing sports, as per usual. However, as he transitioned into some general topics outside of sports, he touched upon one in particular that had fans questioning his line of thinking.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stephen A. Smith brought up a video where American commentator Candace Owens referred to Kim Kardashian as a "prostitute" and her mother, Kris Jenner, as a "pimp".

(from 1:03:30-1:04:04)

While his co-panelist was highlighting how accusatory Owens' statement was, Smith made a fairly shocking statement of his own.

He asked:

"Was she wrong?"

He brought up an alleged rumor that mentioned how Kris Jenner reviewed the explicit films involving her daughter before deciding which one would be released.

As the conversation went on a whole new tangent, fans were left questioning the popular analyst's line of thinking.

Some even shared hilarious reactions to his comments, especially with regard to the main tweet itself:

Austin @AustinPlanet Wtf is this? @stephenasmith Did you get hackedWtf is this?

Josh Reynolds @JoshReynolds24 @stephenasmith We’ve never needed basketball & football back more than we do now. Heaven help us.

‏ً @kvcper @stephenasmith i had to double check if you were the one that actually posted this

AC Tatum @actatumonline @stephenasmith She must’ve turned down that date invite lmao

daario naharis @XMK97 @stephenasmith I’m glad you’re finally covering important topics

jedi @JEDl_1 @stephenasmith Is first take falling off that bad?

Many fans were left questioning Smith's journalistic integrity on the grounds of the topics he chose to cover and speak about. With sports activity in peak offseason mode, it seemed to some fans that the ESPN analyst was trying to force the issue.

Stephen A. Smith takes shots at Paul George

Smith was one of the few broadcasters who survived ESPN's recent massive roster overhaul. This is primarily because of his history with the organization. However, a large part of this also has to do with his ability to go head-to-head with star athletes.

Smith has grown into a well-known and liked media figure. This gives him enough of a leg to stand on when going up against some of the most popular players in the world. This was recently seen when Stephen. A. Smith fired back at Paul George for calling his take on Kawhi Leonard's load management, "dumb".

With the feud being discussed in the latest episode of 'The Stephen A. Smith Show' as well, it is evident that there is something more brewing beneath the surface.

Read: "LeBron James career would have ended": Stephen A.Smith thanks god that Bronny James didn't have an untimely catastrophe

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)