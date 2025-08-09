"Did you miss me?" LiAngelo Ball's ex Rashida Nicole flaunts baby bump as she shows fans 'proof of life'

Weeks after reportedly filing for divorce, LiAngelo Ball's ex, Rashida Nicole, made another baby bump post on her social media. This comes weeks after the social media influencer officially posted the first picture of her baby bump, following which the couple suddenly filed for separation.Nicole posted a series of pictures on her Instagram post on Friday, featuring herself with a baby bump and the sonogram. She posted a series of selfie pictures in her knitted blue dress and her Chanel bag. &quot;Proof of life! 🥰🖤 Did you miss me? Okay… bye!✌🏽,&quot; she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the last week of June, Rashida Nicole posted a series of pictures in her white slit dress, showing off her baby bump. She had thanked her daughter for being her biggest support. LiAngelo Ball made an adorable comment on the post, posting a heart with a lock and key.However, within two weeks, the trouble in paradise was public, as TMZ reported that they had filed for divorce. The couple married in March earlier this year, just a month after Ball broke up with his former girlfriend, Nikki Mudarris.He broke up with Mudarris in February, just days after she delivered their second child. In her social media post, Mudarris had claimed that LiAngelo Ball had left her for another woman, whom he had allegedly gotten pregnant.According to TMZ, the &quot;Tweaker&quot; rapper filed for divorce in July at a courthouse in Southern California. Nicole still has pictures of Ball on her social media.LiAngelo Ball's ex Rashida Nicole blasts Nikki Mudarris on social media postLiAngelo Ball's estranged wife, Rashida Nicole, blasted Ball's former girlfriend, Nikki Mudarris, on her social media post. On July 14, Nicole posted a long message on her Instagram Story and slammed Mudarris for talking about her.Nicole blasted Mudarris for being &quot;obsessed&quot; with her.&quot;I was really trying to be chill bc I am pregnant,&quot; she wrote. &quot;But I am sooo tired of this bish keep talking about me! So let’s talk about it!!! It’s giving obsessed! You were sooo focused on blame me for y'all problems! He decided to leave!&quot;In the latter part of the post, Nicole alleged that Mudarris had &quot;harassed&quot; her and even made other people call her and force her to &quot;abort&quot; her baby. She further wrote that Mudarris was only giving her free promo as she was &quot;just loading up.&quot;[Credit: IG/@iamrnicole]According to Vibe, Mudarris had previously appeared on The Jason Lee Show and said that LiAngelo Ball had left her after he impregnated another woman. She didn't mention Rashida Nicole.