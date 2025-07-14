"Sooo tired of this bish": LiAngelo Ball's pregnant ex Rashida Nicole seemingly puts Miss Nikki Baby on blast for relentless harassment

LiAngelo Ball’s pregnant ex-girlfriend, Rashida Nicole, put another one of Ball’s exes, Nikki “Miss Nikki Baby” Mudarris, on blast for her recent behaviour on social media.

Mudarris has been one of the rapper’s loudest critics since their breakup in February. While addressing their split, she claimed that LiAngelo Ball had cheated on her and had gotten another woman pregnant.

Shortly after his breakup with Mudarris, Ball started dating Rashida Nicole, tying the knot with her in March. Nicole is pregnant with the former NBA G-Leaguer’s child, making her a target for Nikki Mudarris, who called her out on social media.

Six months after going public as a couple, LiAngelo Ball and his wife have called it quits, with the rapper filing for divorce on July 9. This has seemingly fanned the flames of the beef between Mudarris and Rashida Nicole, as the latter took to social media to vent her frustrations. While she didn't name Mudarris, their recent history and the context of Nicole's comments were very suggestive:

“I was really trying to be chill bc I am pregnant. But I am sooo tired of this bish keep talking about me! So let’s talk aout it!!! It’s giving obsessed! You were sooo focused on blame me for y’all problems! He decided to leave!”

Rashida Nicole leveled some serious accusations, saying that she had been harassed and people had tried to pressure her into having an abortion.

“I do not mention you, nor do I care! This lady has harassed me the entire time behind the scenes, trying to have ppl call me to abort my baby, wishing death on my unborn child and so much more! I’m done!”

Rashida Nicole's message on Instagram

Nikki Mudarris sent a cryptic message to LiAngelo Ball’s pregnant ex, Rashida Nicole

Rashida Nicole’s message to Nikki Mudarris seems to stem from the latter’s social media activity. Mudarris has made several new Instagram posts since news broke out about her and LiAngelo Ball’s divorce.

Mudarris first posted a video of herself on July 10 with the caption:

“What’s it givin 😋😍.”

A few hours ago, she posted another video and wrote:

“Say she wanna be my opp God bless 🤪✌️.”

Apart from the captions, her interaction with fans on Instagram has also been criticized. Mudarris has been reacting and responding to comments, suggesting that she has attained a form of victory over Rashida Nicole following her divorce from LiAngelo Ball.

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More