Did OKC Thunder play ‘The World’s Greatest’ song by R Kelly for Josh Giddey’s pre-game intro? Debunking viral tweet

The Oklahoma City Thunder played the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at home. As guard Josh Giddey was being introduced, R Kelly’s song “The World’s Greatest” was reportedly played.

While there was nothing necessarily wrong with the song, that it was played for Giddey took a whole new meaning. That's because like the American recording artist, Giddey, the third-year NBA player, is embroiled in an alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor.

The NBA Centel tweeted about the pre-game ceremonies in Oklahoma City:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“OKC introduced Josh Giddey with R. Kelley “Worlds Greatest” song playing in the arena”

Expand Tweet

However, it bears noting that NBA Centel is a parody account that's widely known for posting fake news stories and videos for entertainment.

The tweet could well be designed to ride on the ongoing issue, linking Giddey to Kelly, who's a convicted child sex offender, and get more views. Fans were seemingly wise to it, taking it largely as joke, with one (@deweymatthew847) commenting on X:

“Blatant lie lol it’s edited. Im watching the game. It was just the regular generic hype music they play during intros.”

Expand Tweet

Josh Giddey has not said too much on the issue despite a video showing himself with the allegedly underage girl, which has gone viral since. The NBA is conducting an investigation on the matter.

Giddey played 25 minutes in the 127-123 loss to the Sixers, finishing with 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

NBA investigating Josh Giddey for alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor

Josh Giddey is still playing for the Oklahoma Thunder but is being investigated by the NBA over his alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor, which emerged on social media earlier this week.

The issue stemmed for a leaked footage of the Australian basketball star with an allegedly under age girl named Liv Cook.

In one video, third-year player Giddey can be seen with his arms wrapped around the girl’s neck while he records a video for her brother. There's also a picture, believed to be from Snapchat, where the OKC star has his arms wrapped around her neck.

Josh Giddey said on Friday following practice but refused to address the matter, saying, as per CBS Sports:

"I understand the question, obviously, but there's no further comment right now. I get the question guys. I completely understand you guys want to know about it. Just for right now, I don't have anything to say."

The OKC team respects the ongoing NBA investigation and is willing to cooperate.

"It's obviously a league matter at this point, the ball's in their court on that," said Thunder coach Mark Daigneault."