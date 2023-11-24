Why is NBA investigating Josh Giddey? Latest on underage 'inappropriate relationship' allegations against Thunder forward

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey is being investigated by the NBA, a league spokesman confirmed Friday. After Thursday's reports of Giddey allegedly being in an improper relationship with a minor, the NBA became the most-talked sports league over the past few days.

Giddey is under investigation after reports suggested that he's in a relationship with Liv Cook, a 15-year-old junior in high school. There hasn't been enough proof of their alleged relationship besides a few photos and videos circulating online. This has urged the league to step in and try to make some sense out of the situation.

Shams Charania of The Athletic, quoting spokesman Mike Bass, reported that the league is now looking into the situation.

"The NBA is looking into the allegations of Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey having inappropriate relationship with a minor that have emerged via social media, league spokesman Mike Bass said," Charania reported.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault also refused to comment on the situation:

"Personal matter, and I have no comment on it. And that will be my answer on anything related."

The current state of Giddey and the Thunder isn't the best look for the league. Many are hoping that it could get resolved quickly so fans know if the Australian guard-forward will be met with a punishment. However, no one knows for sure if the player will be punished.

Giddey can still suit up for the team and help them improve their 11-4 record in the Western Conference.

Josh Giddey finally breaks his silence

The news about Josh Giddey allegedly having a relationship with a high school student quickly picked up. It was so quick that the Thunder player had to change the settings on his Instagram account so fans wouldn't be able to spam it. He apparently changed the profile picture to black and disabled all the comments.

The 2021-22 All-Rookie player was asked about it for the first time after reporters brought it up after Friday's practice. Giddey handled it professionally and didn't make any unnecessary comments regarding the matter, but it's still an ugly look for him and the team.

"I understand the question, obviously," Giddey said. "But there's no further comment right now."

Giddey is having a great season for Oklahoma City, averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists. His play this season has given the Thunder an edge over some of the toughest teams in the West. They're expected to make a return to the postseason this year.

But given their current state, Giddey could get punished by the league. With that, he won't be able to help out for the team.

