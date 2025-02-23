"Did he steal that fit from Joe Burrow?" - NBA fans in stitches as Dillon Brooks gets mercilessly trolled by Rockets forward over wild outfit

NBA fans reacted to Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason trolling teammate Dillon Brooks over a wild outfit. A post made by Legion Hoops showed Eason trolling Brooks over his outfit in his Instagram story.

Eason posted the video of Brooks entering the Toyota Center in his color-striped outfit.

"U goota draw the line somewhere and he drew it all over his damn outfit," Eason wrote in the caption of his Instagram story on Sunday.

A fan was left in disbelief that Brooks actually wore the outfit.

"No way he’s wearing that tho LMAOOO," the fan wrote.

While some agreed with Eason, one also loved the teammates' chemistry.

"😂 Tari Eason's crayon comparison for Dillon Brooks' fit is savage but spot-on—those stripes are wild! Loving the team camaraderie!" a fan wrote.

A fan hilariously proposed that the NBA commissioner should start fining players for wearing outrageous dresses.

"Adam Silver needs to start fining and suspending players, for showing up looking like clowns," the fan wrote.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had worn the same outfit once, and some fans wondered if Brooks copied him.

"Did he steal that fit from Joe Burrow? 🤣🤣," the fan wrote.

"Bro got the Burrow fit," the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fan slammed the companies for making "garbage" outfits.

"I'm convinced there are companies making clothes making bets on what level of hot garbage they can sell for hundreds or thousands of dollars," the fan wrote.

A fan used a LeBron James meme to express his bewilderment over the outfit.

Dillon Brooks says that he is misunderstood as a person

Dillon Brooks has solidified his image as an NBA bad guy. From getting under the skins of LeBron James and Steph Curry, Brooks has tactics like no one in the league to win games and provide frustrating nights on the floor for top players.

However, Brooks thinks that because of his tactics on the court, he is misunderstood as a person by the NBA fans. In the newly released Netflix special "Court of Gold," the Rockets star is shown having a family dinner, a rare sight of Brooks' personal life.

"I'd say I'm misunderstood. ... On the court, I play like that player everybody fears. ... When I'm off the court, I can decompress and be Dillon Brooks, (a) nice dude who's just chill," Brooks said in the documentary.

Irrespective of what Dillon Brooks' tactics do to frustrate the best ones on the court, he has shown that he can be much more than just an instigator on the floor. He has risen to become one of the primary choices for Ime Udoka with the Houston Rockets. He has also developed into a legitimate 3-point shooting threat.

