Dillon Brooks' departure from the Memphis Grizzlies was a hot topic heading into this offseason. After a year where Brooks made headlines for his surprising antics and outspoken nature, the Grizzlies announced following their playoff loss he wouldn't return.

Shortly after the NBA free agency period began, it was revealed that Brooks would be joining the Houston Rockets. Not only that, but he would also be signing a massive deal that was fully guaranteed, a move that surprised many given Dillon Brooks' performance during the playoffs.

During a recent appearance on ESPN, longtime NBA insider Brian Windhorst spoke about the nature of the contract while comparing it to others the Rockets handed out.

As Windhorst explained, Jeff Green and Jock Landale didn't get fully guaranteed contracts like Brooks, an indicator of the team's commitment to him.

"Brooks can give the middle finger to anybody at least until the start of the season because he got over on everybody no matter what anybody wants to say," Windhorst said.

"Not only is that sucker fully guaranteed, it's 86 million dollars four years 86 million, and they built it descending so it starts at the highest number and then goes down, so this first year it's like 24 million or something holy mackerel Dillion Brooks. Take that world," he added.

Dillon Brooks' departure from Memphis and his future in Houston

Although Dillon Brooks made headlines for all the wrong reasons before parting ways with the Grizzlies, Ja Morant seemed saddened by his departure. In a tweet following Brooks' signing with the Grizzlies, Morant posted a sad face, a heart and an infinity sign along with the Grizzlies 'Thank you Dillon Brooks' photo.

While many fans criticized him during the postseason for calling LeBron James old while putting up underwhelming numbers, Brooks wanted a bigger role on the team. From the sounds of things, while the Grizzlies weren't interested in giving him more touches on offense, the Houston Rockets could be a better fit.

With newly signed coach Ime Udoka, a number of standout signings, including Fred Van Vleet, and returning young players like Jabari Smith Jr., the future looks bright. In addition, the team also drafted Amen Thompson, who seems poised to make an immediate impact from day one.

Even though the team finished with one of the worst records in the NBA last year, their offseason has been an impressive one, to say the least. When the 2023-24 NBA season tips off in October, Dillon Brooks and the Rockets seem poised to make waves.

