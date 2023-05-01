Dillon Brooks likes his chances of returning to Memphis Grizzlies next season: "I think they can possibly be good"

Dillon Brooks believes the chances of returning to the Memphis Grizzlies next season are good. Brooks is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. His future with the Grizzlies is in question following their disappointing first-round exit in the playoffs.

Brooks quickly escaped reporters after their 40-point Game 6 loss to the LA Lakers on Friday. He was fined $25,000 by the NBA for violating rules on media availability. He finally spoke to the local media on Sunday in Memphis for his exit interview.

One of the questions asked of Brooks was his thoughts on possibly returning to the Grizzlies next season. The brash Canadian guard likes his chances of remaining in Memphis, but noted that it's all up to his agent to negotiate a new contract.

"I think they can possibly be good," Brooks said. "I'm leaving that to my agent, Mike George, to handle that. Just focus on the summer, focus on what I can get better, focus on how I can contribute to getting better."

Dillon Brooks had an abysmal postseason for the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks averaged just 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He shot 31.2% from the field and 23.8% from beyond the arc.

However, the worst part about Brooks' playoffs was that his trash talk backfired and he had to duck reporters for all three games they lost on the road. He will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Grizzlies can still offer him a four-year, $62.2 million contract until June 30.

Will the Memphis Grizzlies bring back Dillon Brooks?

The Memphis Grizzlies don't have a lot of tough decisions to make in the offseason. Dillon Brooks is the only player hitting free agency, while Desmond Bane's extension is a no-brainer.

According to The Commercial Appeal's Mark Giannotto, who is a Grizzlies beat reporter, Memphis should only bring back Brooks as a last resort. Giannotto believes that the Grizzlies should upgrade the small forward spot via free agency or even trade.

Brooks is still a good perimeter defender, but his shooting woes have become a problem for the Grizzlies. If they strike out on all the top 3-and-D players this summer, Memphis will have no other choice but to re-sign Brooks.

Some of the top wing players who will enter or likely enter in free agency are Khris Middleton, Jerami Grant, Gary Trent Jr. and Kyle Kuzma. Other possible options for the Grizzlies include Caris LeVert, Josh Hart, Josh Richardson, Jae Crowder, Bruce Brown, Donte DiVincenzo and Torrey Craig.

