Dillon Brooks received the most hate comments among NBA players in 2 months, LeBron James in third

Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies turned himself in the most hated villain in the NBA this season. It kind of paid off because he received the most hate comments among players in the last two months, with Ja Morant coming in second and LeBron James in third.

According to data by BetOnline.ag (h/t NBA Central), Brooks had the most negative sentiment online with 78,805. His Grizzlies teammate, who also talked a lot during the regular season, had 62,422.

"The King" was third with 48,838 and it's not surprising considering he's the most polarizing player in NBA history. Draymond Green came in fourth with 39,201, while Ben Simmons rounds out the top five at 19,210.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



Dillon Brooks: 78,805

Ja Morant: 62,422

LeBron James: 48,838

Draymond Green: 39,201

Ben Simmons: 19,210

Kyrie Irving: 14,615

Kevin Durant: 14,423

James Harden: 13,618

Joel Embiid: 13,609

Nikola Jokic:… Most negative sentiment toward NBA players in the last 60 days:Dillon Brooks: 78,805Ja Morant: 62,422LeBron James: 48,838Draymond Green: 39,201Ben Simmons: 19,210Kyrie Irving: 14,615Kevin Durant: 14,423James Harden: 13,618Joel Embiid: 13,609Nikola Jokic:… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Most negative sentiment toward NBA players in the last 60 days: Dillon Brooks: 78,805Ja Morant: 62,422LeBron James: 48,838Draymond Green: 39,201Ben Simmons: 19,210Kyrie Irving: 14,615Kevin Durant: 14,423James Harden: 13,618Joel Embiid: 13,609Nikola Jokic:… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/qACdvHusmj

Other players in the top 10 were Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic. It's perhaps surprising to find Steph Curry on the list at No. 13 since he's among the arguably nicer players in the NBA.

Also Read: "Just a happily flamboyant gay man" - Fans support Magic Johnson's son EJ as pregame video goes viral

Memphis Grizzlies won't bring back Dillon Brooks next season

Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Memphis Grizzlies won't bring back Dillon Brooks, who will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

It wasn't surprising that the Grizzlies chose to move on from Brooks, but it was shocking to learn ahead of free agency. Both sides have until June 30 to negotiate a new contract, but it seems like they are ready for a fresh start.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Full story and details at theathletic.com/4481287/2023/0… The Memphis Grizzlies have informed pending free agent Dillon Brooks that he will not be brought back under any circumstances, league sources say.Full story and details at @TheAthletic The Memphis Grizzlies have informed pending free agent Dillon Brooks that he will not be brought back under any circumstances, league sources say.Full story and details at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4481287/2023/0…

Brooks' agent, Mike George, responded to Charania's report and called him a liar and a weirdo. Multiple personalities like JJ Redick, Stephen Jackson and Shannon Sharpe have defended Brooks and called out the Grizzlies for making him the scapegoat.

Mike George @MikeGTdot twitter.com/brysonwright3/… Bryson🐻 @BrysonWright3 JJ Redick had the most logical take from any national media member on the Dillon Brooks “scapegoat” narrative this morning JJ Redick had the most logical take from any national media member on the Dillon Brooks “scapegoat” narrative this morning https://t.co/Y58eGQlwjO @ShamsCharania the leader of spreading false news and attacking players. Why any player in the league talks to this guy blows my mind. #weirdo @ShamsCharania the leader of spreading false news and attacking players. Why any player in the league talks to this guy blows my mind. #weirdo twitter.com/brysonwright3/…

Also Read: "I'll keep praying for him" - Shaquille O'Neal relieved to hear his friend Jamie Foxx is recovering well

Miami Heat interested in Dillon Brooks?

Dillon Brooks in a game against the Miami Heat

It feels like Dillon Brooks' antics and his shooting struggles last season will likely affect his next contract. However, Brooks remains one of the top perimeter defenders in the NBA and a few teams are expected to take a look at him this summer.

NBA insider Chris Mannix even floated the idea that the Miami Heat could pursue Brooks in free agency. Mannix explained on 'The Bill Simmons Podcast' that Brooks fits the Heat's need for perimeter defending.

He said:

"Every time you see kind of Duncan Robinson running around there defensively or Tyler Herro before him, you know they could use a defensive-minded wing," Mannix said. "And I could see him finding his way down there and the Heat being aggressive and trying to get a guy at a relatively bargain basement price. That, to me, that feels like a frontrunner right now." (h/t Heat Nation)

Also Read: "Decided that he liked the team in white more" - Hilarious Scott Foster memes trend in wake of Knicks-Heat result

Poll : 0 votes