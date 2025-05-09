"Disappearing in fourth quarter like Clark Kent" - NBA fans troll Jayson Tatum's Superman cameo amidst Celtics' playoff struggles

NBA fans trolled Jayson Tatum after a video of him making a cameo in the "Superman" movie trailer went viral on social media. The Boston Celtics entered the season with the highest probability of repeating the title.

Ad

However, after going 0-2 against the New York Knicks in the second round, it was only a matter of time before Tatum would be subjected to massive trolling.

The video wouldn't have come at a worse time, as the Celtics star's performance in the Knicks series and the Superman cameo stood in stark contrast. The video showed that Superman was taking the day off and the media wondered who would step up.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The latter part of the video suggested that Jayson Tatum could step up. When Richard Jefferson asked if Tatum could, he unbuttoned his shirt to reveal the Superman costume.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan, noting Tatum's poor performance in the series against the New York Knicks, wrote that it was fitting for the situation.

"Fitting, since he’s been disappearing in the fourth quarter like Clark Kent in a phone booth. Commercial might be the only place he’s flying lately. Knicks got him looking more Lois than Superman," the fan wrote.

Ad

"Hits different after how this series is going," the fan wrote.

A fan clowned Jayson Tatum for his low-scoring average and disappearing in the series.

"N**** averaging 14 points in the semi finals and releasing superman commercials😂 What a bum🤡🤡🤡," the fan wrote.

"Superman dies in the movie or what?!" the fan wrote.

One fan trolled Tatum, calling him a role player, while another suggested that he should focus more on his game.

Ad

"why put a role player in a commercial," the fan wrote.

"Tatum work on your shot and less commercials," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Celtics NBA champion wants Jayson Tatum's a** whipped against Knicks

Kendrick Perkins - who rallied behind the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum during the regular season - came out furious after his former team went 0-2 against the Knicks. The NBA champion blasted the team and let it all out on social media.

On Thursday, Perkins wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that he wanted Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and coach Joe Mazzulla punished by the Knicks.

Ad

"Joe, Tatum, Brown and the Celtics need their ass whipped," Perkins wrote in the post. "Another embarrassing performance at Home."

Expand Tweet

Ad

To say that the series was over would be a judgment too soon. They have proved to be a better team in road games this season. The defending champions have a 28-13 record in home games and a 33-8 record in road games this season.

Moreover, returning from a 0-2 deficit to win a series is not impossible. The Celtics did it twice, in 1969 and 2017. However, Tatum and Brown were on the other side of history when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers took the series from them in the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.