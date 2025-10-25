  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Klay Thompson
  • “Disaster for Klay Thompson”: Megan Thee Stallion's New NSFW Lyrics Disappoint Fans as Hypocrisy Allegations Mount

“Disaster for Klay Thompson”: Megan Thee Stallion's New NSFW Lyrics Disappoint Fans as Hypocrisy Allegations Mount

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 25, 2025 21:41 GMT
Megan Thee Stallion
NBA fans reacted to Megan Thee Stallion's new NSFW lyrics alluding to Klay Thompson [Picture Credit: Getty]

NBA fans reacted to Megan Thee Stallion's claim about Klay Thompson in her latest "Lover Girl" song. In the lyrics, the American rapper claimed that her NBA star boyfriend addressed her "my lady," rather than "my bi***."

Ad
'My n***a say, "My lady," he never say, "My b**ch "/Some n**as make excuses, he make that sh** exist,' the lyrics read.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, NBA fans were at odds with Stallion and slammed her for an apparent double standard in the lyrics. Fans took issue with her calling the Dallas Mavericks star, "my ni***."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Reacting to the post on X, one of the fans made a bad prediction for their relationship.

"I promise you, you never want to be the "good guy" after a woman has been passed around to every celebrity you know. This will lead to disaster for Klay."
Ad
Ad

Another fan called Klay Thompson a simp.

"There is always a simp who will wife a girl after her "hot girl summer" lol rip."
Ad

Meanwhile, one of the fans slammed the alleged hypocrisy in Stallion's lyrics.

"Praising him for not calling you "my bi***" but in the same breath calling him "my ni***" is crazy."
Ad

Another fan said that the rapper, in her own way, was calling Klay Thompson her "bi***."

"My ni***" is equivalent to "my bi***."
Ad

A fan blatantly called Megan Thee Stallion a "fool."

"He don't call her a bi*** but she's calling him her "ni***". Backwards, bird brain tart. Can't stand this fool."
Ad

One of the fans was surprised by the lowered standards.

"So it's a big flex that her man doesn't call her a B? Is that how low our standards have gotten?"
Ad

A fan said that Stallion didn't respect herself.

"She's been calling her self a bi*** since forever now it means something ? Men are the price fr 😂."
Ad

Klay Thompson refuses to answer question about his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion were very open about their relationship during the offseason. From the couple golfing, gymming and fishing together, to Stallion cooking Thompson's favorite meal, the couple dominated the social media sphere.

However, Thompson seems to have a strict policy to bring his personal life into his professional life. On the Mavericks' Media Day, when a reporter asked Thompson about his relationship, he refused to answer the personal question.

Ad
"I'm not going to talk about that. But I will say that every summer doesn't change for me. Because I know what it takes to go the distance, and there's really no such thing as an offseason," Thompson said. "The summertime is just as strenuous as the season, and you have to train as if you're going to play 100 games a year and that's what I do."
Ad

Thompson had a very slow start to the 2025-26 NBA season. In 2 games, he has averaged 9.0 points, on 30.0% shooting from the field, including 18.2% from the 3-point line.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications