“Just using Klay Thompson”: Fans abuzz over Megan Thee Stallion’s high-profile $31 billion brand collab ahead of NBA season tip off

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's relationship reveal during the offseason took the NBA internet by storm. Months later, just before the start of the 2025-26 season, Stallion's brand collaboration with Fanatics had NBA fans abuzz on the internet.In a video posted on Instagram by @fanaticssportsbook, the American rapper endorsed the $31 billion brand [per WSJ] in her own style. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to the post, a fan said that Stallion had the perfect strategy to earn a big bag in the NBA.&quot;I know that’s right, Meg!! Get a man in the NBA and get a bag from the NBA!! 😮‍💨.&quot;Another fan alleged that the rapper was using the Thompson to make money.&quot;Just using Klay smh.&quot;One of the fans came up with a hilarious name for the &quot;SAVAGE&quot; rapper.&quot;MONEY MAKING MEGAN BETTER KNOWN AS THEE STALLION… ah 😛.&quot;Comments on the postWatching Stallion with the Mavericks jersey, one fan said that Thompson and Stallion couldn't break up.&quot;Now they CAN’T breakup! …so when’s the wedding? 🤣😂🤣❤️❤️.&quot;Meanwhile, a fan reminded Stallion about her last post, alluding to her upcoming album.&quot;Girl if you don’t drop the dayuuum song!!!! You said the next post you were dropping the song!!🎵🎵🎧🎶🎶.&quot;&quot;Meg's brand alignment stays elite. always something with purpose behind it. BEST CROSSOVER EVEERRR.&quot;&quot;A Maverick and Thee Stallion,&quot; another fan wrote.Comments on the postKlay Thompson refuses to talk about his relationship with Megan Thee StallionKlay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion's relationship hasn't been all private. Stallion has been adorably documenting the time of her life with her boyfriend, and even shared some with the fans on social media.However, when it was a business day, Thompson refused to talk about his romantic life. During the Dallas Mavericks Media Day, Klay Thompson was asked about her relationship with Stallion.&quot;I'm not going to talk about that. But I will say that every summer doesn't change for me,&quot; Thompson said. &quot;Because I know what it takes to go the distance, and there's really no such things as an offseason. The summer time is just as strenuous as the season, and you have to train as if you're going to play 100 games a year and that's what I do.&quot;Despite his relationship dominating the NBA news this offseason, Klay Thompson was regularly seen working out in the gym. In July, during his workout with Chris Brickly, Thompson made headlines after making 72 consecutive 3-pointers.