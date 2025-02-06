Disgruntled NBA champion in Jimmy Butler trade marks reunion with Heat referencing the Undertaker

The Miami Heat acquired PJ Tucker in a four-team trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. Tucker, who was shut down by his former team LA Clippers before the 2024-25 season will join Miami along with Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson.

The new move will perhaps earn Tucker some minutes on the floor with Miami. Re-energized with the latest potential opportunity, the NBA player took to his social media to react to the trade.

He posted a video of WWE legend Undertaker's signature entry on his Instagram story.

[Credit: IG/@pjtucker]

At age 39, PJ Tucker is certainly not in his prime. However, the 2021 NBA champion certainly brings things that the team can benefit from. He has been a known leader in the locker room. Apart from the great defense if he can afford it at 39, he is also a great 3-point spot shooter from the corner.

Heat fans divided over PJ Tucker returning to Miami

PJ Tucker played with the Miami Heat during the 2021-22 season. Returning to the team after four seasons, the Heat fans were divided over his acquisition by the team. While some were excited about the acquisition, hoping for a crucial defense from him some downplayed the trade and termed it bad.

Reacting to a post on X, formerly known as "Twitter," one of the fans wrote that Tucker should get in shape because the Heat will need his defense in the playoffs.

"Shorts shorts is back! Let's get him in shape for the playoffs. We will need that defense!" a fan wrote.

Tucker has always been known for his leadership and being a glue in the locker room. Some Heat fans were excited for his future presence in the team.

"Locker room guy," another fan wrote.

"Let’s geaux PJ we need that energy in the locker room!" the fan wrote.

Some fans weren't happy with the trade and wrote that the Undertaker analogy was perfect because he was a living corpse on the court. One even hoped that he didn't get playing minutes on the court.

"If the analogy is supposed to be that he's a living corpse, I totally agree," the fan wrote.

"I hope he's just here for the vibes," another fan wrote.

"Another Udonis Haslem," the fan wrote.

A fan posted a compilation of Tucker's horrible plays and hilariously wrote that he could replace most of Jimmy Butler's production on the court.

While with Miami, PJ Tucker averaged 7.6 points on 48.4 shooting from the field and 41.5% from the 3-point line. He also averaged 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 71 games.

