Do Michael Jordan and LeBron James share a close relationship? Exploring the dynamic between the 2 NBA stalwarts

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are two of the greatest players of all time and have been forever linked together. These are the primary subjects of any GOAT debate in basketball, with analysts occasionally bringing up Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the discussion.

Ever since he was given the title "King" at 15 years old and analysts around the country have declared him the "next MJ". Anything that James does or accomplishes gets fans comparing him to Jordan.

Surprisingly, though, James and Jordan don't share a close relationship. They have both been in the basketball industry for decades but have been together on only a handful of occasions.

Jordan personally congratulated James when his Miami Heat swept the Charlotte Bobcats in the 2014 Eastern Conference First Round and one of the most iconic pictures was captured.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife VIDEO: Michael Jordan embraces LeBron James following Heat’s Series win over Bobcats bit.ly/1ix1G9J http://t.co/scUhpeIqmZ VIDEO: Michael Jordan embraces LeBron James following Heat’s Series win over Bobcats bit.ly/1ix1G9J http://t.co/scUhpeIqmZ

Another occasion when the two all-time greats were together was the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, when the 75th Anniversary Team was announced. Michael Jordan was not scheduled to arrive at the ceremony but surprised everyone in the arena with his attendance.

Fadeaway World @FadeawayWorld LeBron James and Michael Jordan when they first met in 2003 and last night at the 2022 All-Star Game LeBron James and Michael Jordan when they first met in 2003 and last night at the 2022 All-Star Game https://t.co/hF5FON65j6

Moreover, a young LeBron James from high school also attended Michael Jordan's camp in 2003 and the two played together and against each other.

Former champion Ron Artest once recalled that James often played against NBA stars while he was a sophomore in high school. There is, unfortunately, no footage of the two of them playing together, but an iconic class photo was snapped with King James as a kid next to a retired Jordan.

ThrowbackHoops @ThrowbackHoops Someone find the footage of this scrimmage with LeBron and MJ. Someone find the footage of this scrimmage with LeBron and MJ. https://t.co/oapWDVWw0q

LeBron James then attended Michael Jordan's last home game when he was with the Washington Wizards in 2003 against the New York Knicks. He was seen courtside with Chris Paul, who was also a member of MJ's camp.

The two NBA legends have been snapped together only a handful of times, including occasionally whenever James' teams have visited Charlotte to play a road game.

How does LeBron James view Michael Jordan?

Michael Jordan and LeBron James at Jordan's camp in 2003

The media constantly wants to compare Michael Jordan and LeBron James, but the latter has always viewed His Airness as an idol. He grew up watching Jordan dominate the NBA and chose the number 23 because of him. He has never shied away from acknowledging Jordan as his idol and has given him credit for inspiring him on several occasions.

When King James surpassed Michael Jordan on the all-time playoff scoring leaderboard, he mentioned in the postgame interview that he doesn't care about the GOAT debate and has always looked up to him. He said:

"I wear the number because of Mike. I think I fell in love with the game because of Mike, seeing what he was able to accomplish…When you're growing up and seeing Michael Jordan, he's almost like a God. So I did never believe I could be Mike."

LeBron James also mentioned how surreal it was for him to be a part of the same team as Jordan on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. When MJ arrived at Cleveland for the All-Star ceremony, the two legends embraced and were seen sharing laughs. James spoke about his interaction with Jordan, saying:

"I did not want to lose the opportunity to shake the man's hand that inspired me throughout my childhood. I haven't had much dialogue with him in my 20 years or 19 years in this business, but part of me wouldn't be here without MJ’s inspiration.

"I always wanted to be like him growing up…The way he wore his shoes, the way he wore his uniform, I mean, all the way down to some of the cars that he drove, how much he inspired me.

"I didn't want to waste that opportunity because we're just not in the same building a lot and haven't been in the same building a lot throughout my career. It meant something to me."

LeBron James immediately acknowledged that the two of them haven't had much dialogue over the years and haven't been in the same building a lot.

NBA @NBA



Greatness. Michael Jordan and LeBron James share a special moment at the #NBA75 Ceremony.Greatness. Michael Jordan and LeBron James share a special moment at the #NBA75 Ceremony.Greatness. https://t.co/wrRYwtGYzy

LIVE POLL Q. Who would you pick? Michael Jordan LeBron James 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar