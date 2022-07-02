"Do you want to know why? Because I think I could take him down” - Khabib Nurmagomedov says he wants to fight Michael Jordan, says he can take him down despite size disparity

Michael Jordan might need to beef up his security. Former UFC lightweight champion and recently-inducted Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to fight the Chicago Bulls legend.

Before his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame, Nurmagomedov walked the red carpet and faced the media. An ESPN reporter asked him which fictional character or celebrity he wants to face in a fight. The Dagestan-born fighter had a very surprising answer.

"Michael Jordan. Yes. Do you want to know why? Because I think I could take him down," Nurmagomedov said.

Nurmagomedov is one of the best mixed martial arts fighters in history. He's also one of the greatest grapplers the world has ever seen. He finished his MMA career with a record of 29-0. He stands at 5-foot-10 and weighs around 170 pounds. Can he take down someone like Jordan?

"His Airness" is 6-foot-6 and weighed 216 pounds during his playing career. He probably weighs more now at the age of 59 years old. Given Khabib's wrestling skills, he could probably take down anyone who does not have any martial arts training.

Nevertheless, Nurmagomedov is a huge fan of Jordan. In an appearance on "FULL SEND PODCAST" with Bob Menery and Kyle Forgeard last February, the 33-year-old MMA legend revealed that he wants to meet MJ.

"I really want to meet Michael Jordan," Nurmagomedov said.

"The Eagle" explained that he became of fan of Jordan after watching his "Last Dance" documentary. Nurmagomedov added that he knows Jordan is the greatest basketball player ever, but does not know much about the NBA. He revealed also basketball is not a popular sport in Dagestan.

"With Michael Jordan, I just watch like a month ago, I watch his documentary," Nurmagomedov said. "Because I am working on my documentary and it was very interesting to watch. My friend advised me like you have to watch this you know, it’s like very impressive."

"Like before his documentary, I didn't know about him much. I just know Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player, that's it."

Jonesy @RoyJonesy I could watch Khabib play basketball all day. Tip toe game on point. I could watch Khabib play basketball all day. Tip toe game on point. https://t.co/d7ycatEQm7

Is Michael Jordan a fan of MMA?

MJ at the NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 - Qualifying

Michael Jordan has a few hobbies during and after his basketball career. Jordan loved gambling, as well as golf. He also enjoys fishing and watching automobile races. In addition to owning the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA, he's also the co-owner of NASCAR's 23XI Racing.

But is Jordan a fan of MMA? There are no confirmed reports if the GOAT is a fan of the sport, but he's attended several boxing events. He was one of many famous celebrities who watched the Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao fight in 2015.

There's also the crazy story of Mike Tyson trying to beat up Jordan back in 1988. According to Tyson's long-time friend and manager, Rory Holloway, the legendary boxer got drunk at a birthday party and lashed out at Jordan. Tyson was going through a divorce at the time and decided to go after everyone at their table.

Blake Hoagland @BlakeHoagland @MikeTyson



“MJ looked like he’d just seen a ghost” A drunk Mike Tyson wanted to beat up Michael Jordan in 1988.“MJ looked like he’d just seen a ghost” A drunk Mike Tyson wanted to beat up Michael Jordan in 1988. 😳😱 @MikeTyson “MJ looked like he’d just seen a ghost” https://t.co/GclUIjO6r8

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far