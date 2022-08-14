"LeBron's team is also like Luka; not good enough to put him in that mix" - NBA analysts discuss LeBron James' chances of winning MVP this season, and compare his career graph to the likes of Kobe Bryant

LeBron James has been one of the best players in the NBA for 19 seasons. His four MVP awards are tied with Wilt Chamberlain for fourth all-time. He trails only Michael Jordan and Bill Russell, who each have five MVPs, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who has six.

Entering his 20th season in the league, LeBron remains among the best players in the world. The NBA Today crew recently discussed LeBron's chances of winning his fifth MVP award this season, with Tim Bontemps claiming that the Lakers will not be good enough for LeBron to win the award:

LeBron's team is also like Luka; not good enough to put him in that mix.

Watch Tim Bontemps comment at the 00:15 mark below:

As currently constructed, the Lakers will likely make the playoffs, but they are not championship contenders. Although in the past, we have seen stars on lower-seeded playoff teams win the MVP award, it is rare.

However, if LeBron and Anthony Davis can remain healthy, that could dramatically change things for the better. The last time we saw the two stars healthy, the Lakers won the 17th championship in their franchise's history.

Untroubled by injuries, the Lakers could get to a place where James is in the MVP race. This is particularly true if they are somehow able to acquire Kyrie Irving.

But there are more hurdles in the way for 'The King.'

Even if the Lakers are able to clinch a top seed, it is unlikely James will win MVP, as it has been reported that the Lakers' offense will run through Davis.

Is LeBron James a potential MVP candidate?

As Ramona Shelburne alluded to in the clip above, LeBron James could be an MVP candidate every single year. Former NBA player Matt Barnes elaborated on that by stating that LeBron is similar to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who could've been the MVP every single year in his prime. Barnes said:

"I think back to the runs that Kobe had where his numbers were insane and for some reason or not you see Steve Nash sneak a couple MVPs here and there so it's just like, there's guys that are constantly going to be at the top and you can hand it to them literally any given year, but for some reason or another, it doesn't work out that way."

Barnes is correct in his assessment that the MVP award doesn't always go to the best player. Entering the upcoming season, many seem to be counting James and the Lakers out.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



1. Jayson Tatum

2. Kevin Durant

3. Kawhi Leonard

4. LeBron James

5. Jimmy Butler

6. Paul George

7. Brandon Ingram

8. DeMar DeRozan

9. Khris Middleton

10. Mikal Bridges HoopsHype.com ’s top 10 SFs entering next season:1. Jayson Tatum2. Kevin Durant3. Kawhi Leonard4. LeBron James5. Jimmy Butler6. Paul George7. Brandon Ingram8. DeMar DeRozan9. Khris Middleton10. Mikal Bridges HoopsHype.com’s top 10 SFs entering next season: 1. Jayson Tatum 2. Kevin Durant 3. Kawhi Leonard 4. LeBron James 5. Jimmy Butler 6. Paul George 7. Brandon Ingram 8. DeMar DeRozan 9. Khris Middleton 10. Mikal Bridges

While fans and analysts may be counting LeBron James out, it is clear that he still has the respect of his peers. Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo recently stated that whether he wins MVP or not, LeBron remains the best player in the NBA.

🤴🏿⁶ @JP3Visualz “Guys… 7 years ago I was looking up to LeBron… and be like that’s LeBron, how Jordan was for everyone? For me, that was LeBron”



- Giannis Antetokounmpo on the respect & admiration of LeBron James on & off the court “Guys… 7 years ago I was looking up to LeBron… and be like that’s LeBron, how Jordan was for everyone? For me, that was LeBron”- Giannis Antetokounmpo on the respect & admiration of LeBron James on & off the court https://t.co/3U4xQsozlB

Although LeBron James may never win another MVP, he'd probably remain in the conversation as long as he plays. The mere fact that he remains among the best players in the league and an MVP candidate while entering his 20th season is a testament to his incredible longevity.

