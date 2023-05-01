"Don't diminish his ability like that" - Former Chicago Bulls player goes all-out in Steph Curry's praise

Steph Curry was sensational in Game 7 against the Sacramento Kings. He ended the night scoring 50 points and single-handedly torching the opposing team. Thanks to Curry, the Golden State Warriors have advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

The point guard's performance was historically great. Not only did he break the record for the most points scored in a Game 7, but he did it while being very efficient from the field.

Jay Williams, a former Chicago Bulls player, praised Steph Curry. However, he doesn't want the Warriors superstar to only be considered one of the greatest point guards in the league's history. He wants him to be considered the greatest playmaker.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steph Curry is one of the all-time great players

Even before Game 7, Steph Curry was considered an all-time great player. With four championship rings, numerous accolades, and incredible sharpshooting skills, the 6-foot-2 guard has separated himself from many other players in the league.

Curry has single-handedly revolutionized the game of basketball with his long-range shooting. While many fans and analysts already consider him the best point guard the league has ever seen, Jay Williams is not too happy about this.

Get Up @GetUpESPN



— "The conversation looming around him, 'Is he the greatest PG to ever play?' And what I say is, no, don't diminish his ability like that. He's not in a box. He's one of the greatest playmakers the game of basketball has ever seen." @RealJayWilliams on Steph Curry "The conversation looming around him, 'Is he the greatest PG to ever play?' And what I say is, no, don't diminish his ability like that. He's not in a box. He's one of the greatest playmakers the game of basketball has ever seen."—@RealJayWilliams on Steph Curry https://t.co/d36dPJl2rx

"The conversation looming around him, 'Is he the greatest point guard to ever play?'" Williams said about Curry. "And what I say is, no, don't diminish his ability like that. He's not in a box. He's one of the greatest playmakers the game of basketball has ever seen."

Williams also added that Curry is one of the greatest playmakers due to the space that he creates for himself and his teammates. This space allows the Golden State Warriors to be much more effective.

You may be interested in reading: "There was no way he was gonna allow us to lose that game" - Draymond Green reflects on Steph Curry's mindset before Game 7

Williams certainly knows what he's talking about. He was the second pick in the 2002 NBA draft, but his career was cut short due to an unfortunate motorcycle incident. Like Curry, Williams stands at 6-2 and was a point guard during his career.

Curry is a world-class athlete and his playmaking skills are unmatched (Image via Getty Images)

While everyone is praising Curry for his fantastic scoring performance in Game 7, it's also important to note that he turned the ball over only once in 38 minutes of action. Furthermore, he also found ways to involve his teammates as he finished the game with six assists as well.

You may be interested in reading: "They got a GOAT, we got a GOAT"- Draymond Green is fired up as LeBron James and Steph Curry lock horns in a clash of Titans

With their victory over the Kings, the Warriors have advanced to the Western Conference semifinals and will play against the LA Lakers. The first game of the series will be played on Tuesday at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Poll : 0 votes