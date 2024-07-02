"Don't exert your influence" - Warriors insider reveals what Klay Thompson asked of Steph Curry before acrimonious exit

After finishing the details of the multi-team sign-and-trade, Klay Thompson is reportedly headed to Dallas to join the Mavericks. The Golden State Warriors legend finished his tenure with the team after 13 years and four NBA championships, closing a terrific chapter in his career.

He's now set to join the defending Western Conference champions, breaking the trio of Steph Curry and Draymond Green. According to reports, Curry tried to keep the Big Three together, but Thompson was against the idea of Steph helping him.

According to Warriors insider Anthony Slater, Thompson requested Curry to not intervene for him, as he wanted the Warriors to show the desire to keep him on the roster.

"I was told that Klay requested of Steph, 'Don't exert your influence. Don't demand that they do right by me financially. I want them to, want to [do that on their own]," @957thegame shared on Twitter.

After spending all these years together, becoming All-Stars, NBA champions and two of the greatest shooters of all time, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson developed a close relationship. As the star of the team, Curry's opinion carries a lot of weight, but Thompson preferred to walk away and not be a second option for the Dubs.

Klay Thompson reportedly felt 'disrespected' by Warriors offer this offseason

The divorce between Klay Thompson and the Warriors wasn't pretty, as the player was reportedly disappointed when learning the offer the Warriors put on the table. According to insider Chris Haynes, he walked away from the Warriors because he felt disrespected.

"I know first hand that Klay [Thompson] is disappointed in where negotiations have gotten to this point," Thompson said, "to the fact that he's looking elsewhere. ... I believe the Warriors are probably offering him an annually, low $20 million-type of contract. Is he willing to walk away from that because he feels disrespected? It looks like he is."

Now, the Warriors are bracing for life after Thompson. They were linked with a move with Paul George before he became a free agent and signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The team paid respect to Klay Thompson on via a release, even promising a big gesture for Klay in the future:

"Klay's legacy will live on forever and we look forward to the day we can retire his No. 11 jersey at Chase Center, where he will join a host of Warriors immortals, including those who helped shape this recent dynasty — himself included."

The Warriors aren't championship contenders anymore, and this offseason would define a big part of their future. If they find the right piece, the situation could get good, but right now, they're just another team in the league.

