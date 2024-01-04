"Don't put a picture when you used to be hot" - Charles Barkley hilariously drops wisdom on do's & don'ts of dating app

NBA legend Charles Barkley loves to share his opinion on certain topics that most people can relate to and enjoy. This has become a great source of entertainment for the fans as he doesn't hold back in sharing his thoughts.

Barkley and Ernie Johnson host a podcast called "The Steam Room." In one of their segments, a fan called in to ask about a topic that most people from the former NBA star's generation can't relate to. The fan asked Chuck and Johnson about the worst thing that a person could put in their bio on dating apps.

Barkley shared his opinion about dating apps first before answering the fan's question.

"First of all, these dating apps. None of these people look like they're supposed to look," Barkley said. "You can't show a picture when you were hot in high school or college. The picture has to be within a three-month window.

"Don't put a picture when you used to be hot and you're not anymore. Stop putting boring stuff on there... You can come up with something more exciting."

In the end, the former Phoenix Suns star advised the caller. Barkley said that people shouldn't use boring bios on dating apps. According to the Hall of Famer, putting one's basic interest wouldn't be enticing to others.

Who knew Barkley was an expert in modern-day dating?

Charles Barkley and co. return tomorrow

Part of the long NBA season is watching Charles Barkley banter with Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith on Inside the NBA. Fans didn't get to enjoy the trio over the holidays as they took a holiday break. Fans shouldn't worry, though. As they will return soon on the fans' TV screens.

The Emmy Award-winning show will return on Jan. 4, 2024. They will be covering two games that night. The first game will be the one between the Milwaukee Bucks and the San Antonio Spurs. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with their first clash taking place on Dec. 19, 2023.

The second game they'll cover will be between the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors. That will be the third matchup between the two teams this season, with the defending champions winning their first two games.

The Warriors won't have Draymond Green on the roster as he continues to serve his suspension. The league hasn't released an update on when he'll return.

