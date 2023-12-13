Donovan Mitchell trade rumors to Lakers/Clippers meet with NBA fans' ire: "Source, I made it the f*** up”

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers were expected to make a big leap after he joined the team. However, despite making it to the playoffs, the Cavs have barely met with any success. There has been news of several teams keeping an eye on the Cavs’ player when he has fulfilled his contract with the team.

Speaking on the trade rumors, Spence Checketts from the Knicks Film School said that Mitchell wants to join one of the LA teams, and it came from one of the sources, who knows Mitchell personally.

Several NBA fans on Reddit thought that Spence was making up the story and tried to make it as serious as possible. Fans slammed the reporter for lying on the podcast and alleged that he spoke without any proper source.

25:00 “This came from a source that more often than not is correct and knows Donovan Mitchell. He believes Donovan wants Los Angeles. He thinks he’s going to go try to be a Clipper or a Laker when LeBron’s gone,” Spence said on the Knicks Film School podcast.

One of the fans on Reddit questioned the source and wrote,

“Source, I made it the f*** up;”

Another fan pointed out that, while players do want to come to Los Angeles, the reporting was not serious and lousy at the same time. He wrote,

“I don't doubt players want to come to LA but this is such lazy reporting lol.”

Here are some of the reactions from the fans on Reddit.

“Joke's on you. Mitchell will retire first before LeBron does.”

“saying he wants to play in LA isn't a stretch, but saying this guy who knows Mitchell's cousin's grandma's uncle's son's friend thinks he might go to LA to add credibility to the speculation is Mrs. Incredible levels of stretch. I have sources that tell me Donavan Mitchell wants Siberia.”

Yet again, another fan was not having it when the co-host of the show, just like always, used the Lakers to grab attention.

“Here we go again using the Lakers for leverage.”

With a candid remark, another fan also asked, “Soo like 6 years from now? lol.”

Brooklyn Nets are in a race to acquire Donovan Mitchell

The Brooklyn Nets have a talented roster but lack an established superstar who could fill the potential gap in the lineup. Mitchell is expected to leave the Cavaliers, but not until next season since he is bound by his contract. The Nets are already in line to hunt for the star player once he leaves the Cavs.

According to Matt Moore of Action Network, the sources have told him that the Nets are on watch to acquire Mitchell, given that he doesn’t sign with the New York Knicks. Nets also have heavy assets to make the trade.

"ESPN's Brian Windhorst has reported for months going on years that Mitchell will not re-sign with Cleveland. One name I heard from multiple sources to look out for if the Knicks can't get a deal done for Mitchell is the always-star-shopping Brooklyn Nets, who have a plethora of assets to get such a deal done."

If Mitchell is available for the trade, Brooklyn has a number of future picks and players on the roster, like Cam Thomas along with a few salary-matching assets. Despite playing without a superstar player on the team, the Nets are 12-10 in the season so far and are in the 8th spot in the Eastern Conference.

If Mitchell joins either the Nets or the Knicks, one of those teams is going to be an instant playoff contender in the conference.