Donte DiVincenzo 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting New York Knicks guard's impact and minutes

Donte DiVincenzo looks like one of the best signings of the offseason. He has been fantastic for the New York Knicks in his debut campaign after inking a four-year, $46.9 million contract in the offseason. He's a vital role player who brings a lot to the team and can impact the game in many ways.

DiVincenzo didn't become the full-time starter until December and was even playing limited minutes. That changed when the Knicks lost OG Anunoby and Julius Randle to injuries before the All-Star break. He became an option on offense and a very good defender on the other side of the ball.

The one-time NBA champion stepped up his game in the most important stretch of the season. He retained his spot on the starting lineup despite the addition of veterans Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic at the trade deadline.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "But Sixers got fined $100,000?" - NBA fans question disparity between New York Knicks and Philly's fine for violating injury policy

Donte DiVincenzo's regular season stats

In his first season in New York, Donte DiVincenzo is putting up great numbers on what looks like a bargain contract. Here are his season averages:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG% 3P% FT% Donte DiVincenzo 15.4 3.6 2.7 1.3 0.4 1.4 44.2% 40.4% 75.0%

Donte DiVincenzo's playoff career stats

Donte DiVincenzo has played in three playoff series in his NBA career, two with the Milwaukee Bucks and one with the Golden State Warriors last season. Here are his playoff career averages in 26 games.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG% 3P% FT% Donte DiVincenzo 5.6 3.5

2.2 0.8 0.3 1.3 38.2% 31.2% 65.6%

Also Read: "Try to guard dudes with half woody" - Knicks guard reveals offbeat pregame meal advice from Chad Johnson

Strengths and Weaknesses

Donte DiVincenzo's main strength has been his versatility on offense. He can be a scorer or a playmaker or whatever Tom Thibodeau wants him to be on the court. His shooting has always been there, but he's having his best season as a 3-point shooter.

It's not surprising, as he's coming off playing with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson last season. He certainly learned a thing or two about shooting from two of the greatest shooters ever. He's also a solid defender and a streaky shooter.

His main weakness is probably his size, which makes him an easy target for larger guards and bulky forwards. However, he's also feisty and gritty, two qualities Thibodeau loves in his players.

Also Read: "All Questionable for Tuesday night" - Knicks fans jokingly show concern for Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart as they watch solar eclipse

Impact, role and projected playoff minutes

Donte DiVincenzo is expected to be a starter for the Knicks even if Julius Randle returns from injury. DiVincenzo is a better shooter than Josh Hart, who will likely come off the bench in the postseason.

The 27-year-old guard spreads the floor with his shooting, freeing up space for Jalen Brunson to take over. When Brunson gets into a pickle, the ball will likely end up on DiVincenzo, and he will likely knock it down.

Also Read: "We don't claim him" - Knicks fans sound off on Stephen A. Smith after he references Quentin Grimes instead of Miles McBride