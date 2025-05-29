Drake dishes out 2-words for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's dad stealing spotlight from WCF MVP

It has been a season to remember for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. After the regular season MVP, the OKC Thunder star was also named the Western Conference Finals MVP. However, a video of SGA's father, Vaughn Alexander, went viral on the internet, drawing a reaction from Drake.

A video published by @sportscenter on Wednesday, May 28, showed SGA's father holding the trophy and hilariously shaking hands with people and posing for the camera with the trophy. He even once tried to put the trophy in his pocket, drawing a candid remark from his son.

"You acting like it's yours," the Thunder star told his father.

The social media users showed love to the proud father moment from Vaughn Alexander. Drake also posted a two-word reaction in the comment section.

"NO FLUKES," wrote the Canadian singer.

Drake's comment

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to a 4-1 series win against Anthony Edwards' Timberwolves. In five games, he averaged 31.4 points, 8.2 assists and 5.2 rebounds. The Western Conference champions will face the winner of the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers series in the NBA Finals.

Charles Barkley pushes for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the face of the NBA, not Anthony Edwards

The OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves series is forcing narrative changes in the league, more particularly around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. After the Thunder's series win, NBA legend Charles Barkley made a special request to ESPN.

Claiming that the Thunder was the best team in the league, Barkley directly told ESPN not to try to make Edwards the face of the league.

"OKC is the best team in the NBA, I have been telling you guys for two months," Barkley said.

"Hey ESPN, I love you guys. Don't try to make Anthony Edwards the face of the NBA. The face of the NBA is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, [Nikola Jokic] and Giannis. You can't give it to people, they have to take it, and [SGA] is taking it."

Kendrick Perkins added another layer for the players who deserved to be the face of the league. Pointing out a commonality that all the faces of the league in the past have been "family men" while they were active in the league.

While the former NBA stars' intent might be in good faith, fans' energy is a long way from shifting to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. With the larger-than-life shadow that LeBron James has in the NBA, it will be awfully hard to measure up to for any NBA star.

Moreover, in jersey sales and social media following, SGA lags by a lot. One of the biggest crucial factors that both Barkley and Perkins miss is that the Thunder is not the best team for any player to rise to be the face of the league due to its small market status.

