Draya Michele & others react to Steph Curry & Ayesha Curry's elegant couch photoshoot for fashion magzine

On Thursday, Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, modeled for the cover of Vanity Fair magazine. The renowned fashion magazine uploaded the couple's picture on their Instagram handle.

Jalen Green's girlfriend, Draya Michele, and several other fans from the NBA community commented on the post, sharing their thoughts on the Bay Area's most popular couple.

Draya Michele encapsulated her thoughts in two fire emojis, while one fan showered praise on Steph and Ayesha.

"What a power couple!! 🔥"

Another set of fans expressed their thoughts on the picture in their comment.

"Young, sexy, and wealthy🔥" a fan commented.

"The king and queen of the Bay Area ❤️" another fan said.

"Oakland’s First Family 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾" another fan said.

Draya Michele and fans react to Steph Curry and his wife's vanity Fair cover. (Credits: @vanityfair/Instagram)

One fan counted the Currys among the most gorgeous couples in the league.

"Well GEESH!!!!!!! Gotta be one the most gorgeous couples in the @nba 🔥🔥🔥🔥👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾"

"They’re my favorite couple, hands down ❤️" another fan said.

Fans comment on Steph Curry and Ayesha posing for Vanity Fair. (Credits: @vanityfair/Instagram)

Steph's sister-in-law Callie Curry also reacted to the picture. She shared the post on her Instagram story and used fire emojis in the caption to express her thoughts.

Steph's sister-in-law Callie Curry expresses her thoughts on the Warriors star and his wife's Vanity Fair cover. (Credits: @calliecurry/Instagram)

The magazine detailed in the post's caption that the couple expressed their desire to host "Saturday Night Live". They also talked about the future of their family and their journey to break into Hollywood.

Steph Curry's wife expresses her excitement over her brand's new product launch

Ayesha Curry is more than your typical basketball wife. She is a full-fledged entrepreneur who owns the skincare brand Sweet July. On Tuesday, the brand's Instagram handle shared a video teasing their upcoming product.

Ayesha dropped in the post's comment section to express her excitement for the new product.

"I'm soooooooooo excited!" She commented.

Ayesha Curry reacts to the new product teaser on Sweet July's IG post. (Credits: @sweetjulyskin/Instagram)

Ayesha started 'Sweet July' in 2020, and the brand has come a long way since its inception. Although it primarily deals in skincare products, the brand doesn't confine itself to just a single category. Fans can also purchase lifestyle magazines and other beauty products at the brand's store.

Additionally, Ayesha Curry owns the wine brand Domaine Curry with her sister-in-law Sydel Curry-Lee. Steph has also invested and shown quite an interest in Domaine Curry and has promoted the brand on several occasions.

