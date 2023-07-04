Draymond Green's story with the NBA draft is practically a legend at this point. However, while speaking about his experience of being drafted in a recent episode of "Podcast P with Paul George", Green blasted NBA GMs.

Green is well-known for being the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors. As a four-time NBA champion, the veteran has done well to establish himself as one of the most vital pieces in the team since his arrival.

However, it is also well-known that the journey to get to this point has been quite difficult.

Green's drive and desire to succeed was borne out of the fact that he was drafted as the 35th overall pick in 2012. The forward has even come out to say that he remembers every player that was drafted before him. This, in turn, fuelled him to succeed.

While this story is widely known among the basketball fraternity, Green recently shared another interesting bit on Paul George's podcast. In doing so, Green also took a shot at NBA GMs, who made him appear for 21 draft workouts and still let him slip into the second round of the draft.

He said:

(Watch Green's comments from 40:30-40:48)

"I had 21 workouts and I actually worked out in Indiana twice."

George was shocked at the notion. He even added by saying:

"GM's ain't the smartest motherf***ers."

Green added upon this and said:

"No. Not at all. "Most of them are pretty fu***ng dumb."

Green said that the reason he fell into the draft was because of uncertainty regarding his position. According to the GMs, he was undersized to guard power forwards and was too slow to guard small forwards.

In retrospect, this is rather shocking as Green developed into one of the premier defenders in the league in his prime. Purely relying on IQ and instinct, the Warriors forward has been the defensive anchor of the team for a long time.

Draymond Green returns to the Warriors

After choosing to opt out of his contract ahead of NBA Free Agency, Draymond Green raised some concerns regarding his desire to return to the Golden State Warriors. With rumors connecting him to the LA Lakers, several fans believed the forward could be on his way out.

However, Green signed a new four-year $100 million deal with the team shortly after free agency started. This is a largely positive move considering Green's impact on the team.

With a couple of more additions since then, the Warriors have every intention of going for another title run this upcoming season.

