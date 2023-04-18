Draymond Green injury update: Warriors star blaming Domantas Sabonis for ankle problem

Draymond Green is reportedly blaming Domantas Sabonis for his sore left ankle following the Golden State Warriors' loss to the Sacramento Kings in Game 2. Green was ejected midway through the fourth quarter for stomping on Sabonis' midsection.

According to ESPN's Marc J. Spears, Green asked for an X-ray of his right ankle after Monday's game after feeling some soreness. The Warriors star thought the injury happened when Sabonis grabbed his right foot before Green's controversial stomp.

Draymond Green defended his actions after the game, telling reporters why he stomped on Sabonis. Green also called out officials for not seeing his foot being grabbed by Sabonis, as well as by Malik Monk in Game 1.

"My leg got grabbed," Green said. "Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it. I have to land my foot somewhere. I'm not the most flexible person, so that's not stretching. I can only step so far, and I was pulling my leg away. Is what it is."

Klay Thompson was also not happy with Sabonis grabbing Draymond Green's right foot. Thompson explained that he's not condoning Green's stomp on Sabonis, but it's crazy that Sabonis is not getting called out for holding Green's leg.

"I mean, what are you going to do when someone grabs your leg when you're running full speed?" Thompson said. "Like that's a dirty. ... Fully grabs your leg and yanks on you? That's not cool, man.

"I'm not saying what Draymond did was right, but you can't just grab somebody's foot when they are taking off in a full sprint. That's not cool. I don't do that. That's crazy."

Domantas Sabonis not angry at Draymond Green despite stomp

Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis was asked about Draymond Green following the Sacramento Kings' big win over the Golden State Warriors.

Sabonis was not angry at Green for stomping on him, as it's just the competitive nature of play in the playoffs.

"It's playoff basketball," Sabonis said. "Just look at the fans, this is it. We're here to fight so every time we step on the floor; we're gonna give everything for our teammates and the franchise. We're both fighting for the rebound. We found each other. Stuff happens; it's basketball. We got to move on, next play."

Sabonis also underwent an X-ray on his ribs following the game. The good news for the Kings was that the results came back negative. Sabonis got banged up in Game 2, but he has three days to make a full recovery.

The Kings now head to San Francisco to face the Warriors at the Chase Center for Game 3 and 4. They have a 2-0 lead and could look for the sweep, but the defending champions have one of the best records at home this season.

