The Golden State Warriors may be in a tight spot, but Draymond Green seems excited nonetheless. Facing a 0-2 deficit in the first round of the 2023 playoffs, Green highlighted how this would be a new challenge for the team moving forward.

The Golden State Warriors have been the most successful dynasty in the modern era of basketball. With four rings in the span of eight years, the Warriors have carved out their place in NBA history.

Coming off their title run from last season, the Warriors seemed primed to repeat their success. Unfortunately, the road toward another chip has proven to be quite rocky.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With a 0-2 start to the postseason, the Dubs are far from being in a favorable position. However, Warriors star Draymond Green seemed excited about facing a new challenge during the franchise's historic run.

Green spoke with the media after the 106-114 loss to the Sacramento Kings in Game 2. While expressing his thoughts on the future of the series, he said:

"After the game, I was thinking to myself like, "Man, I need this one". This is one we haven’t seen yet, and we’ve conquered all the rest of them, so why not go conquer this one. It would be a lot of fun. Lot of fun. It's good."

95.7 The Game @957thegame Draymond on being down 2-0 in the series: “This is one we haven’t seen yet, and we’ve conquered all the rest of them, so why not go conquer this one. It would be a lot of fun.” Draymond on being down 2-0 in the series: “This is one we haven’t seen yet, and we’ve conquered all the rest of them, so why not go conquer this one. It would be a lot of fun.” https://t.co/Ca2cDP0AEC

The Warriors face a 0-2 deficit for the first time since the 2007 playoffs. While the team is completely different this time around, the Dubs are definitely not in a good position.

Draymond Green gets ejected from Game 2

Draymond Green's comments about the series being a challenge are interesting, considering that he played a huge role in putting the Warriors in such a position. After a gratuitous act of retaliation against Domantas Sabonis, Green practically left his team without a defensive anchor.

In the fourth quarter of Game 2, the Golden State Warriors were on the verge of making a comeback. However, a minor mix-up during a rebounding battle led to some dire consequences as Sabonis hit the floor.

While Sabonis was on the floor grabbing Green's leg, the Warriors forward stepped on the chest of the Kings center to shake him loose. Upon review, Green was given a Flagrant 2 and was subsequently ejected from the game.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Draymond and Sabonis gets tangled up Draymond and Sabonis gets tangled up https://t.co/jueEl6K3h8

The moment was an absolute momentum shifter in the game. Although the Dubs came back to tie the game, there was nobody stopping Sabonis on the inside. Meanwhile, De'Aaron Fox wreaked havoc from mid-range.

There is some speculation that Draymond Green could be suspended for his actions. If this is to happen, the Dubs may be in serious trouble of failing to defend their crown.

Poll : 0 votes