Draymond Green references Transformers to drop 1-word reaction to his alley-oop with Jimmy Butler

Golden State Warriors forwards Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler provided one of the highlight plays in their 111-95 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday with a nifty alley-oop. The former relived the moment by posting a photo of it on social media.

The impressive play took place midway in the third quarter off a fast break. From midcourt, Green threw a pass to Butler, who, from underneath the basket, soared to catch the pass and gently put in the ball.

Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green celebrated the play, posting a snap of it on his Instagram story. He gave it a Transformers-related reaction, writing:

"Megatron."

Alley-oop to 'Megatron'

Apart from a reference to the popular science fiction series, 'Megatron' is the nickname given to Butler by Draymond Green and the rest of the Warriors after football Hall-of-Famer Calvin Johnson, for his ability to collar tough rebounds and score.

Meanwhile, the win over the Pelicans halted a two-game slide for Golden State, which currently has a 42-31 record, seventh in the Western Conference.

It was also the 17th win by the Warriors out of 21 games with Butler. The six-time NBA All-Star joined the Bay Area team in February following a trade with the Miami Heat in exchange for a package that included Andrew Wiggins.

In 21 games with the Warriors, Butler has been going for 17.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 33 minutes per game.

Draymond Green says Jimmy Butler a great addition to the Warriors

Draymond Green loves playing alongside Jimmy Butler and believes the latter could be the key for them possibly winning another NBA title.

He shared this in one of the recent episodes of "Dubs Talk," sharing how the addition of Butler has put them in a better position to vie for another championship, highlighting how the arrival of the former Miami Heat star gave them roster versatility.

Green said:

"I knew we got Jimmy; that allows us to play small ball, that allows us to go big, that allows us to play different lineups... When you're trying to win a championship -- if you're going to compete for a championship -- you must be able to throw different lineups out there."

Draymond Green believes the acquisition of Jimmy Butler puts the Golden State Warriors in a better position to win another NBA title. -- Photo by GETTY

The Warriors are still on track for an outright playoff spot with a 42-31 record and nine games left in their regular season assignments.

