Draymond Green suspension: Exploring what the rules say about potential suspension

Draymond Green is facing a possible suspension for his role in the fight that happened between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Green put Rudy Gobert in a chokehold after Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels got into a jersey-pulling competition.

ESPN's Jay Williams thought that the NBA should suspend Green for at least 10 games. Williams pointed out that the incident happened during an In-Season Tournament game, a competition the league just introduced to get more interest in the sport.

"This is gonna be a 10-game suspension," Williams said. "I think the league is gonna come down hard on Draymond. A 10-game suspension."

Jay Williams has a good point about the fight happening in an NBA In-Season Tournament game. The league is hoping to get more eyes on the product and is looking for their next TV deal that is likely worth billions. But what do the rules say about suspension after an NBA fight?

Draymond Green was called for a flagrant foul two because choking an opposing player is unsportsmanlike conduct. It's the reason why he was ejected and the rules state that he's facing a fine minimum of $2,000 and a maximum of $50,000. Due to his history, he'll likely get the maximum.

As for suspensions, Green is facing a minimum of one-game suspension. However, the NBA will have to conduct a review before finalizing the possible length of the punishment.

Green was suspended for one game in the first round of the playoffs last season for stomping on Domantas Sabonis. Depending on what the league thinks is worse, the former Defensive Player of the Year will get punished for his actions.

Ben Simmons was not suspended in 2019 when he put Karl-Anthony Towns in a chokehold during a fight between KAT and Joel Embiid. Latrell Sprewell was suspended for 68 games by the NBA for choking his coach P.J. Carlesimo back in 1997.

Rudy Gobert comments on altercation with Draymond Green

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors and Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert was asked by Minnesota Timberwolves reporter Dane Moore about his thoughts on the melee and Draymond Green putting him in a chokehold. Gobert called it a "clown behavior" from Green, while also taking a shot at him for being ejected.

"It’s kind of funny because before the game, I was telling myself that Steph (Curry) is not playing, so I know Draymond is going to try and get ejected," Gobert said. "Because every time Steph doesn't play, he doesn't want to play. ... I do hope that the league is going to do what needs to be done because that's just clown behavior. Not much to say, it's clown behavior."

The Timberwolves and Warriors are set to face off one more time this season. It will be on March 24 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. It will be interesting to see if Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert go at it again, but this time Gobert putting Green in a chokehold.

