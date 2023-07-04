Draymond Green had a lot to say about Victor Wembanyama ahead of the youngster being drafted into the NBA. However, while speaking about Wemby's upside in a recent episode of 'Podcast P with Paul George', Green also found a way to take a shot at Rudy Gobert.

Wembanyama was the most hyped player heading into this year's draft. Dubbed by many as the most talented prospect since LeBron James, "Wemby" truly is a special talent even amongst the several we have seen over the years.

The Frenchman was eventually drafted by the San Antonio Spurs as the No. 1 pick. However, ahead of being drafted, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green had some interesting pointers for the youngster ahead of his arrival in the NBA.

While speaking about Wemby on Paul George's podcast, Green pointed out that the youngster would have value even if his other skills don't meet the mark. He said:

(Watch Green's comments from 54:34-55:35)

"Him as a rim protector. That, I think, is what most people aren't talking about. I actually think that's what separates him."

Draymond pointed out the struggles "Wemby" could face with adjusting offensively, but he supported this by saying:

"If all of that fails, him as a rim protector is as elite as we have in the NBA."

Green continued by highlighting how valuable an elite rim protector is to any team in the NBA. However, he followed this up with a quick dig by saying:

"There's someone in the NBA getting paid as a rim protector. Probably more money than you P, which is a lot of money."

Draymond Green and George cheekily added that the player is from France too, thus directly taking a shot at fellow Frenchman Rudy Gobert.

Gobert's defense has been a major talking point when considering the value of his contract. Needless to say, it is evident that Green doesn't agree with this train of thought.

Did the Warriors overpay Draymond Green?

Draymond Green signed a new four-year $100 million deal in free agency this season. While many have seen this as another overpay amongst many in the NBA this season, the Warriors may have made the right choice.

Green's influence on the team on both ends of the floor is hard to replicate. Although his antics have cost the Warriors in the past, he has also brought a lot of success to the franchise.

A four-year extension sees him locked in till he turns 37. While this may be a matter of concern, the Dubs may simply see it as repaying Green for his loyalty.

