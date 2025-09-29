"Dream come true" - Cooper Flagg crowns Michael Jordan as GOAT after unforgettable Ryder Cup encounter with NBA legend

  • home icon
By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 29, 2025 20:42 GMT
Cooper Flagg crowns Michael Jordan as GOAT after unforgettable Ryder Cup encounter with NBA legend (Photos: IMAGN)

Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg on Monday shared his feelings on meeting Michael Jordan at the Ryder Cup. He crowned the Chicago Bulls legend as the GOAT and called the moment a dream come true.

"Meeting Michael Jordan, I mean, that's my GOAT. Someone I've always seen as the GOAT in my household. ... I think it was a dream come true, but it was really cool."
Flagg and Jordan were photographed shaking hands at the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. The link-up went viral, with social media commenting about their love for golf.

Cooper Flagg was selected with the first pick in the 2025 NBA draft. The Mavericks landed the top pick despite having only a 1.8% chance in the lottery. As a freshman in Duke, he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, and earned the ACC and National Player of the Year honors.

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) drives past San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) in the fourth quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

He participated in the 2025 NBA Summer League. He played in just two games and was later shutdown by the Mavs for the rest of the tournament. In his debut against the LA Lakers, he recorded 10 points, six rebounds and four assists, but struggled with his shot-making (5-of-21). In his second and final game, he showed improvements, recording 31 points from 10-of-21 shooting.

Cooper Flagg on meeting Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki

Cooper Flagg during Monday's media day shared his thoughts on meeting Dallas Mavericks legend, Dirk Nowitzki.

“I thought it was really cool. That was my first time meeting Dirk in person and getting to be around him. It’s cool to hang out and see the impact that he still has in Dallas.”
Flagg met Nowitzki at the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation Tennis Classic in Dallas on Sept. 13. At the event, the German publicly praised Flagg and was excited about his potential. Nowitzki had previously texted Flagg shortly after the draft to welcome him to Dallas and offer him mentorship.

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Ubong Richard
