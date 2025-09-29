"Dream come true" - Cooper Flagg crowns Michael Jordan as GOAT after unforgettable Ryder Cup encounter with NBA legend

Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg on Monday shared his feelings on meeting Michael Jordan at the Ryder Cup. He crowned the Chicago Bulls legend as the GOAT and called the moment a dream come true.&quot;Meeting Michael Jordan, I mean, that's my GOAT. Someone I've always seen as the GOAT in my household. ... I think it was a dream come true, but it was really cool.&quot;Flagg and Jordan were photographed shaking hands at the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. The link-up went viral, with social media commenting about their love for golf.Cooper Flagg was selected with the first pick in the 2025 NBA draft. The Mavericks landed the top pick despite having only a 1.8% chance in the lottery. As a freshman in Duke, he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, and earned the ACC and National Player of the Year honors.Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) drives past San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) in the fourth quarter of their game at Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn ImagesHe participated in the 2025 NBA Summer League. He played in just two games and was later shutdown by the Mavs for the rest of the tournament. In his debut against the LA Lakers, he recorded 10 points, six rebounds and four assists, but struggled with his shot-making (5-of-21). In his second and final game, he showed improvements, recording 31 points from 10-of-21 shooting.Cooper Flagg on meeting Mavericks legend Dirk NowitzkiCooper Flagg during Monday's media day shared his thoughts on meeting Dallas Mavericks legend, Dirk Nowitzki.“I thought it was really cool. That was my first time meeting Dirk in person and getting to be around him. It’s cool to hang out and see the impact that he still has in Dallas.”Flagg met Nowitzki at the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation Tennis Classic in Dallas on Sept. 13. At the event, the German publicly praised Flagg and was excited about his potential. Nowitzki had previously texted Flagg shortly after the draft to welcome him to Dallas and offer him mentorship.