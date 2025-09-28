"Touching MJ's hand before his first official game?" - NBA fans go wild over Michael Jordan-Cooper Flagg stunning Ryder Cup moment

Cooper Flagg, one of the most hyped up rookies in recent memory, met Michael Jordan, arguably the greatest basketball player to walk the planet, and the NBA fans lost it. Flagg and MJ met on Saturday during the ongoing 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.A picture from the Dallas Mavericks surfaced on the internet that showed Flagg dapping the NBA legend, who wore matching beige pants and a T-shirt. A fan warned New Balance, which has a multi-year sneaker deal with Flagg, that Jordan was planning to sign Flagg to the Jordan Brand.&quot;New Balance better treat that boy right, MJ already making moves 😭.&quot;Jahmeir D. ✭ @JDCowboys2LINK@dallasmavs @PGA @RyderCupUSA @Cooper_Flagg New Balance better treat that boy right, MJ already making moves 😭A fan was happy for the Dallas Mavericks rookie that he got the chance to meet the NBA great.&quot;The GOAT &amp; The Maine Event. So happy that Cooper got this opportunity.&quot;Travis Hodges @travis_m_hodgesLINK@dallasmavs @PGA @RyderCupUSA @Cooper_Flagg The GOAT &amp;amp;amp; The Maine Event. So happy that Cooper got this opportunity.A Mavericks fan wrote that Flagg's good luck charm was activated since he touched Jordan's hand before an official NBA basketball.&quot;Touching MJ's hand before his first official NBA game? Yea we definitely winning multiple chips.&quot;&quot;This would have been the moment that Cooper thought to himself, &quot;yea! This is a dream come true&quot;.A fan hilariously GOATed Cooper Flagg over the Chicago Bulls legend.&quot;DA [GOAT] MEETING JORDAN.&quot;Comments on the postA fan hilariously commented that the Mavs rookie got some greatness from MJ after the handshake.&quot;Hoping some of that GOAT rub off.&quot;Meanwhile, a fan boldly declared Cooper Flagg to win Rookie of the Year and multiple MVPs. &quot;ROTY and Multi MVP carrer loading.&quot;Comments on the postCooper Flagg has previously expressed his love for golf. He has also said that Michael Jordan was one of the players in the NBA he would want to play golf with. Mark Cuban opens up about &quot;hope of a franchise&quot; Cooper FlaggCooper Flagg's draft was fairly able to control the storm in Dallas after the Luka Doncic trade. With the 2025-26 season right at the door, Mavericks' former owner, Mark Cuban, has high hopes for his rookie. &quot;You know the basketball gods smiled upon us when we got Cooper and the kid's just amazing...everybody loves him to death,&quot; Cuban told Boardroom co-founder Rich Kleiman on his Network podcast. &quot;The best part is, he's all basketball and a little bit of golf and that's all her cares about...and he's just 18 years old.&quot;Cuban also compared Cooper Flagg's situation to when the Mavs drafted Luka Doncic in 2018. &quot;It's hard to comprehend that this 18-year-old is the hope of a franchise, just like when we got Luka.&quot;Cuban also added that it wouldn't be too hard for Flagg to adjust to the pressure, because he had already handled it at Duke.