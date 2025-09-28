  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Michael Jordan
  • "Touching MJ's hand before his first official game?" - NBA fans go wild over Michael Jordan-Cooper Flagg stunning Ryder Cup moment

"Touching MJ's hand before his first official game?" - NBA fans go wild over Michael Jordan-Cooper Flagg stunning Ryder Cup moment

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Sep 28, 2025 02:14 GMT
NBA fans reacted to Cooper Flagg meeting Michael Jordan at Ryder Cup [Picture Credit: Getty]
NBA fans reacted to Cooper Flagg meeting Michael Jordan at Ryder Cup [Picture Credit: Getty]

Cooper Flagg, one of the most hyped up rookies in recent memory, met Michael Jordan, arguably the greatest basketball player to walk the planet, and the NBA fans lost it. Flagg and MJ met on Saturday during the ongoing 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

Ad

A picture from the Dallas Mavericks surfaced on the internet that showed Flagg dapping the NBA legend, who wore matching beige pants and a T-shirt.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A fan warned New Balance, which has a multi-year sneaker deal with Flagg, that Jordan was planning to sign Flagg to the Jordan Brand.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"New Balance better treat that boy right, MJ already making moves 😭."
Ad

A fan was happy for the Dallas Mavericks rookie that he got the chance to meet the NBA great.

"The GOAT & The Maine Event. So happy that Cooper got this opportunity."
Ad

A Mavericks fan wrote that Flagg's good luck charm was activated since he touched Jordan's hand before an official NBA basketball.

"Touching MJ's hand before his first official NBA game? Yea we definitely winning multiple chips."
"This would have been the moment that Cooper thought to himself, "yea! This is a dream come true".

A fan hilariously GOATed Cooper Flagg over the Chicago Bulls legend.

Ad
"DA [GOAT] MEETING JORDAN."
Comments on the post
Comments on the post

A fan hilariously commented that the Mavs rookie got some greatness from MJ after the handshake.

Ad
"Hoping some of that GOAT rub off."

Meanwhile, a fan boldly declared Cooper Flagg to win Rookie of the Year and multiple MVPs.

"ROTY and Multi MVP carrer loading."
Comments on the post
Comments on the post

Cooper Flagg has previously expressed his love for golf. He has also said that Michael Jordan was one of the players in the NBA he would want to play golf with.

Ad

Mark Cuban opens up about "hope of a franchise" Cooper Flagg

Cooper Flagg's draft was fairly able to control the storm in Dallas after the Luka Doncic trade. With the 2025-26 season right at the door, Mavericks' former owner, Mark Cuban, has high hopes for his rookie.

"You know the basketball gods smiled upon us when we got Cooper and the kid's just amazing...everybody loves him to death," Cuban told Boardroom co-founder Rich Kleiman on his Network podcast. "The best part is, he's all basketball and a little bit of golf and that's all her cares about...and he's just 18 years old."
Ad

Cuban also compared Cooper Flagg's situation to when the Mavs drafted Luka Doncic in 2018.

"It's hard to comprehend that this 18-year-old is the hope of a franchise, just like when we got Luka."

Cuban also added that it wouldn't be too hard for Flagg to adjust to the pressure, because he had already handled it at Duke.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications