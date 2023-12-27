Dwight Howard’s All-Time starting five involving teammates leave NBA fans hysterical: “Grant over AD or Boggie is hilarious”

Dwight Howard has been out of the league for quite some time now. However, the former defensive star has been making news in the league. In his recent post on “X” (formerly Twitter), Howard shared the list of his starting five, which included teammates he played with in the NBA.

Howard took to X to challenge the players to make a list of their respective starting five they have played with. In his own list, Howard included Rajon Rondo, Kobe Bryant, James Harden, Grant Hill and LeBron James.

He has played for seven teams in his career. When it came to choosing his top five teammates, he chose only three teams from his NBA career.

However, some of the NBA fans were not in agreement with Howard's list. The fans on X called out Howard for excluding teammates like Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. Reacting to the post, one of the fans wrote, “Grant over AD or Boggie is hilarious.” Another fan wrote, “That team getting cooked in the paint.”

Here are some reactions from fans on X.

Howard played with LeBron and Rondo while he played with the Lakers during their championship run. Howard was one of the crucial factors in the Lakers’ championship run. He played with Kobe Bryant during the 2012–13 season. The season was a failure for the Lakers and he was later traded to the Houston Rockets.

Howard joined James Harden when he joined the Rockets during the 2013–14 season. He played three seasons with the Rockets and joined the Atlanta Hawks in 2016–17.

His longest stint was with the Orlando Magic, where he played for eight seasons. In Orlando, Howard played with Grant Hill for three seasons.

Dwight Howard said his scuffle with Anthony Davis was blown out of proportion

In October 2021, the altercation between Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis made headlines for the LA Lakers. In a game against the Phoenix Suns in the 2021–22 season, Howard and Davis shoved each other after the timeout in the second quarter.

After the game, neither Davis nor Howard commented on the incident and said that it was resolved between them. Later, in a conversation with Shannon Sharpe on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Howard said that the whole incident was taken out of proportion and killed his chance to make a comeback next season.

"Last year, the thing with AD was blown out of proportion and I felt like that was wrong for the people to twist it and turn it like it was me and them not knowing what was really going on and how we ended up getting that of the way,” Howards told Sharpe.

"I just felt like, 'Oh, that was messed up.' So now, it's put me in a position like I'm in now, where teams may feel like, 'We don't know about Dwight,'" added Howard.

After the 2021–22 season, Howard could not make a comeback in the NBA. He was linked with the Lakers in the rumors but it never came to fruition. He later joined the Taoyuan Leopards the basketball team in the Taiwanese League.