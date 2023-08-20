In a recent interview on the Knuckleheads Podcast, Stan Van Gundy talked about how his former Magic center, Dwight Howard, should be included in the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team over Anthony Davis.

"To me, the only guys you could even talk about in this league at that time were LeBron and Kobe," Van Gundy said. "I think Anthony Davis is great, but at the time they selected [the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team] I mean, it's not close. You cannot make a case that Anthony Davis had a better career than Dwight Howard, that's absolutely ridiculous."

Van Gundy mentioned in his argument that at the height of Dwight Howard's career in Orlando, he was recognized as one of the best players in the league alongside LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

However, the former NBA coach might get some heated reactions when he argues that there is no argument out there that can say "Davis had a better career than Dwight Howard."

Comparing Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis

Head-to-head, Anthony Davis can easily rival Dwight Howard's best seasons based on statistics.

During the 2010–11 season, Howard averaged his best numbers for his career at 22.9 points per game (59.3% shooting) and 14.1 rebounds.

Anthony Davis, on the other hand, had his best numbers during the 2017-18 season. He averaged 28.1 ppg (53.4% shooting, including 34.0% from 3-point range) and 11.1 rebounds.

From the numbers alone, it's easy to see that Davis was more versatile with his game as he expanded his offense to extend beyond the free-throw line.

Defensively, both were considered two of the best rim protectors in the game. However, to Davis' credit, his speed and wingspan gave him an edge when it came to switching defenses as compared to Howard's capabilities.

Be that as it may, Howard received more Defensive Player of the Year awards and All-Defensive First Team selections.

When it comes to accolades, neither is a slouch. They both have one championship to their names and numerous All-Star and First-Team selections as well.

Injuries aside, both players have a legitimate argument about being a part of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, especially Dwight Howard.

Dwight Howard talks about his altercation with former Lakers teammate Anthony Davis

In an interview with Shannon Sharpe on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Howard was honest about what really happened during his altercation with Davis. The incident happened during a Lakers' regular season game against the Phoenix Suns in the 2021–22 season.

"Last year, the thing with AD was blown out of proportion," Howard said. "And I felt like it was wrong for the people to twist it and turn it like it was me and them not knowing was was really going on and how we ended up getting that of the way. I just felt like, 'Oh, that was messed up.'"

"So now, it's put me in a position like I'm in now, where teams may feel like, 'We don't know about Dwight.'"

Looking back, the incident can be easily misinterpreted from an outsider's perspective, especially when the two had to be separated on the Lakers' bench.

