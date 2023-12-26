Rudy Gobert and Anthony Davis are once again among the favorites to win the Defensive Player of the Year award in the NBA. Top stars like Bam Adebayo in the race will be looking to dethrone Jaren Jackson Jr.

Let's look at the five top candidates for the Defensive Player of the Year award in the NBA after Week 9.

NBA DPOY Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Rudy Gobert after Week 9

#5 - Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday, Boston Celtics

Jrue Holiday's addition bolstered the Boston Celtics' roster, especially defensively. Holiday (13.1 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 4.9 apg) is among the best on-ball defenders in the NBA (9.9 spg). His presence is vital to the Boston Celtics, a team with the best record in the NBA (23-6).

#4 - Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

Brook Lopez is perhaps the best defender for the Milwaukee Bucks, and his presence is vital on both ends. He is effortless in blocking shots (2.9 bpg) and switching defense. It makes sense that he is a contender for the DPOY award.

However, he will need help from his teammates as the Bucks continue to struggle defensively this season.

#3 - Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo Miami Heat

According to Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, Bam Adebayo should have had at least a DPOY award on his resume. Still, the star big man is making the difference defensively for the Heat (9.9 rpg, 1.0 bpg). It doesn't come as a surprise that he is in the race for the award.

#2 - Anthony Davis

Celtics Lakers Basketball

Anthony Davis is the second-best player on the LA Lakers' roster and plays a significant role on both ends. He has to carry the team offensively (24.9 ppg) while protecting the rim and covering his teammates on the other end (12.4 rpg, 2.5 bpg). So far, he has done a great job in both roles.

#1 - Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert has won the award three times in his career. Now, he has the opportunity to claim it for a fourth time. The star big man of the Minnesota Timberwolves has been the best defender of the Minnesota Timberwolves and one of the main reasons for the Wolves' stellar start to the season (No.1 in the West, at 22-6).

He is averaging 12.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in 28 appearances, which is impressive.